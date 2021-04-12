Hancock County Courthouse water fountain to get facelift this spring

Hoeft reminded supervisors that donations were collected in 1995 to restore it to a working water fountain. He noted that it was being used as a flower bed at the time.

In other business:

• Hoeft also advised supervisors that an upcoming carpet cleaning on the third floor of the courthouse may be held until after the courthouse new carpet installations. Supervisors previously approved a bid of $41,002 from In-Step Flooring in Kanawha for new carpet and installation on stairs and all three courthouse levels.

Supervisors were informed that In-Step Flooring plans to do half of the new carpet installation at a time, if feasible. They discussed possibly hiring a moving company to assist with moving items prior to new carpet installation, noting that the clerk of court area appears to have the most things to be moved. Some offices to be re-carpeted recently received new desks and furniture that may be able to be disassembled and moved by the seller.

• County Engineer Jeremy Purvis announced that final bridge work, which includes the installation of permanent guardrails on the county bridge at 110th and Grand, about two miles west of Kanawha, was delayed again due to weather. However, the road and traffic there were not completely closed.

• Supervisors established a 9:30 a.m., May 3 time to receive public comments for a Nutra Tech construction permit application to modify its master matrix at its existing swine confinement facility in section 17 of Erin Township. The proposed changes will be published on April 20.

