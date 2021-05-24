Hancock County Courthouse water fountain restoration could extend past holiday

Supervisors approved having Two Men and a Truck of Urbandale assist with moving items sometime between June 11 and June 30 in conjunction with the carpet installations. First Choice Installation will assist the county in taking some furniture apart, so it can be moved.

Eisenman said signs would be posted in the courthouse, starting the week of May 24-28. In-Step Flooring of Kanawha is slated to install the new carpeting. Eisenman reiterated that county officials are requesting the public's understanding through the improvements.

In other business:

• The bid letting date for the drainage district number 1 and 2 south main was set for 10 a.m. June 10 with the awarding of a bid contract set for 10:30 a.m. June 14 in the law enforcement center basement.

• County Engineer Jeremy Purvis reported that concrete installation was completed at 290th and Deere Avenue. The portion of 290th Street. Valley Road and 290th will be closed through June 7. Fifty-four-inch pipe there is being lowered about 18 inches, according to Purvis, because the culvert is too high and is not draining sufficiently.

• Purvis reported that the county contractor will be spraying weeds under and around bridges this week and in county ditches in late June into July, depending on weather and other factors.