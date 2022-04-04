Hancock County Courthouse construction projects could begin by early June

Hancock County officials are hoping construction will begin by early June after approving plans and specifications for the courthouse’s new east-side vestibule and northwest tower roof projects on April 4.

The estimated tower repair project cost of $120,198 will increase slightly due to a change order to immediately keep water flow off the building in heavy rain events. It and the vestibule project cost of about $564,396 include about $91,685 total for OPN Architects’ design, bidding, and construction administration of both projects.

My guess is it is about a $1,000 add-on to try and get water further away from the building,” Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis said. “This only happens on strong rain events when the roof gets completely filled and it overflows. I tried asking that question to OPN on how large of rain events does this happen, but that is unknown at this time.”

The extra work would allow for the capture of excess water and get it to gutter down spouts, limiting overflow down the side of the courthouse.

“I’m thinking we probably shouldn't have it coming down the building,” supervisor Sis Greiman said. Supervisor Gary Rayhons agreed. OPN Architects project architect Annamarie Snider offered explanation.

“The issue with the (existing) roof is that it’s flat,” Snider said. “Tapered insulation will be added to give a tapered slope to the roof.”

Snider then noted that the permanent solution will include a catch and gutters. She said that a survey was completed to determine the level of deterioration of wood sheeting and joists in the tower. One joist will be replaced and costs for replacement of wood sheeting is included in the costs, she said. A hard-to-open tower hatch will be replaced with a hinged, user-friendly hatch.

The new vestibule project will entail removal of brick masonry from the courthouse exterior wall. After supervisors approved opening bids at 2 p.m. on April 27 and a 9:30 a.m. May 2 bid letting, Snider estimated that construction could likely start as soon as a month later. Snider said that with a timely start, construction could be completed by October or November. She said that an April 14 pre-bid event will be held to allow contractors to tour the site and ask questions.

Snider is also communicating with county officials to work around important courthouse events that could potentially occur in the construction timeframe. They include preparation and conducting of the June 7 primary election as well as the preparation for the November election, beginning as early as mid-October. If the work is not done prior to the fall election, extra manpower and use of a different courthouse entrance may be necessary.

Snider said the new, wider, and ADA accessible vestibule entrance will have a new brick front that should blend well with the historical brick courthouse. It will wrap around the corners of the east vestibule wall and give way to glass side walls. There will be automatic doors and a well-lit foyer. The recommended brown floor covering will be a “tile-type product” for easy section replacement as necessary, according to Snider. Side air ducts are planned with connection to the courthouse system. A storage room located south of the courthouse mechanical room will house equipment for the vestibule.

Access to the courthouse, law enforcement center, and parking lot will be largely open during the construction. A portion of paving will be removed for waterproofing and vestibule work, with the nearby walk reconfigured on a temporary basis.

In other business, supervisors approved Hancock County Treasurer Deb Engstler’s hire of Katie Burgardt as a clerk. Burgardt’s starting salary will be $28,210 as agreed upon in a previous board of supervisors meeting.

“It’s coming into a busy time,” Engstler said. “We needed to hire someone right away.”

Supervisors also directed county maintenance supervisor Kevin Hoeft to inform Culligan of their approval of paying a rental charge of $10 month for use of a water cooler in the LEC basement. It will replace a water fountain that fell into disrepair. They also agreed to purchase water for the cooler per the agreement with Culligan. Maintenance of the cooler is included.

“We can try this and if it gets too expensive, cancel and go another route,” supervisor chair Jerry Tlach said.

Supervisor Rayhons noted that it will be interesting to see how much water people start wanting from the basement cooler.

“Let’s do it this way for at least a year,” Greiman said.

None of the supervisors expressed any interest in replacing the old water fountain that would cost at least $5,000 by most conservative estimates. Hoeft said that the water fountain plumbing and wall will be sealed.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

