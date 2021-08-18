Hancock County contracts with Speer Financial for funding on coming projects

Burger suggested the county narrow down what project(s) it may want to include in a referendum by mid-September in order to ensure getting the need on the ballot. Auditor Michelle Eisenman noted that there will be referendum-related costs, which would fall under the auditor budget. So, officials will consider the feasibility of getting highest-priority county projects on the ballot in one upcoming election, if not in November possibly next March.

Another cited project is a recently problematic and aging HVAC in the law enforcement center. The financial planning company can help determine what available funding mechanisms are best suited to fund particular projects. At the Aug. 16 supervisors meeting, Norman said that American Rescue Plan Act funds (COVID-19 assistance) could potentially be used for HVAC.

“We’re just at the starting point of the HVAC,” Blake said. “This could provide for more air changes and filtration that clears viruses. There is a very good argument to say this is under that funding act.”

Supervisor chair Gary Rayhons called the financial services agreement a necessary first step and suggested that “not kicking the can down the road” will save the county money.

“I think this is probably something we do need to do,” supervisor Sis Greiman said.