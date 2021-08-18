Hancock County contracts with Speer Financial for funding on coming projects

Hancock County supervisors are prioritizing means of funding for multiple upcoming projects the county is juggling, including construction of a new secondary roads building in Britt and courthouse/parking lot improvements in Garner.
Upon the recommendation of county attorney Blake Norman, supervisors on Aug. 18 entered into a contract with Speer Financial, Inc. of Waterloo. This action will provide the county with expert financial management over general obligation bonding and voter referendum planning for some projects. The financial service agreement calls for a cost of $5,200 for the first $5 million in bonds sold.
“Our focus is helping you get into the market, which means selling bonds,” Maggie Burger of Speer Financial informed supervisors. “Bond counsel will do the legal paperwork. County bond counsel will work with us as a team.”
Burger said Speer Financial will help the county “make educated decisions” and help get the lowest interest rate. Norman said that general obligation bonds generally go to county voters for a referendum that requires a 60 percent favorable vote. However, there are exceptions such as a new communications tower that officials are considering as one of the county’s upcoming projects.
Supervisors are discussing which projects the county may include on a referendum for an election this November.
Burger suggested the county narrow down what project(s) it may want to include in a referendum by mid-September in order to ensure getting the need on the ballot. Auditor Michelle Eisenman noted that there will be referendum-related costs, which would fall under the auditor budget. So, officials will consider the feasibility of getting highest-priority county projects on the ballot in one upcoming election, if not in November possibly next March.
Another cited project is a recently problematic and aging HVAC in the law enforcement center. The financial planning company can help determine what available funding mechanisms are best suited to fund particular projects. At the Aug. 16 supervisors meeting, Norman said that American Rescue Plan Act funds (COVID-19 assistance) could potentially be used for HVAC.
“We’re just at the starting point of the HVAC,” Blake said. “This could provide for more air changes and filtration that clears viruses. There is a very good argument to say this is under that funding act.”
Supervisor chair Gary Rayhons called the financial services agreement a necessary first step and suggested that “not kicking the can down the road” will save the county money.
“I think this is probably something we do need to do,” supervisor Sis Greiman said.
Supervisors also approved a Hancock County Foundation Grant application of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department for up to $7,500. The grant funding will be for its K9 program to find and train another dog. Sheriff Rob Gerdes said that his department has already raised more than $4,000 through private donations and already has a K9 fund established.
In other business:
• County engineer Jeremy Purvis said crews will be working on road “edge ruts” near Woden and Crystal Lake as well as some sign work in portions of the county. He also said work is continuing with the milling and asphalt overlay project on 220th Street, Iowa Avenue, and 210th Street. In addition, patching work will soon be under way on the airport blacktop on the south side of Forest City to address numerous cracks that have surfaced there. It has been one of the county's most heavily trafficked roads.
• Supervisors approved a fireworks display permit for VFW Post 5515 related to an Aug. 28 VFW 100-year anniversary celebration at the Hancock County Fairgrounds
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.