Hancock County contracts for courthouse vestibule entrance, tower roof repairs

Hancock County supervisors approved and signed a contract agreement with Dean Snyder Construction of Clear Lake for its east entry vestibule construction and northwest tower roof repairs on Dec. 5. The substantial completion date for the total project is set for Nov. 15, 2023.

“Like the HVAC system (for the courthouse and LEC), it’s a pretty standard contract and I think it is a good one,” County Engineer reported to supervisors. “The chances are good this will be done by November 2023. They are going to start looking at putting in footings and doing other things right away.”

The total contract price is $645,000, which includes a base bid of $625,000 and an alternate $20,000 for tower roof repairs. That includes a $500 roof deck to be installed, according to the contract.

Dean Snyder Construction’s was the low bid that was approved by the board on Nov. 14. Henkel Construction of Mason City also provided a base bid of $718,000 plus $222,000 for tower roof repair ($940,000 total). A previous bid-letting for the project did not result in any formal contractor bids.

The new vestibule will allow for wider and easier on-grade entrance to the courthouse for everyone and improved handicapped accessibility. The northwest tower roof repairs will address water issues to help keep water flow away from the courthouse building with heavy rain. It will address deterioration of wood sheets and joists with repairs to the roof that has been ponding water leading to runoff.

The ADA-accessible vestibule entrance will have a new brick front that blends with the historical brick courthouse. It will wrap around the corners of the east vestibule wall and give way to glass side walls. There will be automatic doors and a well-lit foyer.

Drainage districts completion hearings

Drainage districts 1 and 2 east and south main completion hearings have been set for 10 and 10:30 a.m., respectively. Consultant Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk provided a completion of work report. Reutzel Excavating, Inc. substantially completed the east main project work in November for the contracted amount of $73,350. He said there is a 10% retainage and noted there has been some corn and bean crop damage. As required, the hearing is being held within 10 days of notice being published in publications of record.

Conley reported that the south main project was substantially completed as of September. It has a contract price of $524,538 with 10% retainage withheld. Reutzel Excavating can be required to return to address any deficiencies on workmanship during a one-year maintenance period after project completion is approved, he noted.

Library association funding

Supervisors approved $5,000 in annual funding for the Hancock County Library Association during the 2023-24 fiscal year after receiving in-person update reports from library directors across the county.

Denise Lindemann reported that the Corwith Library had 10 children attend its recent "Pancakes with Santa" reading event. They were read Eric Carle’s "Dream Snow" and Rob Scotton’s "Merry Christmas, Splat."

"For a small town, that's a good turnout," she said. "I'm still getting acclimatized and trying to figure out what people want and don't want."

The Woden-Crystal Lake library programs are largely geared to the older population in the two communities. It was noted the popularity of the local book club and Halloween trunk-or-treat where more than 50 books and packets were given to children and parents.

Kanawha reported an increase in use of personal devices as well as computers in the library. Activities to engage children in activities with the elderly have been planned there.

The Garner Library is working on a new application that will eliminate the need for a physical library card through cell phone use. Staff there is also working on a state push to make the library a place where everyone can during disaster events to communicate with others.

“We thank you for your service,” said Supervisor Sis Greiman. “It’s wonderful. I serve on the Workforce Development Board and they always say ‘go to your library.”

“Thank you very much for your support,” Library Director Linda Friedow of Britt said. “It’s very important and helps the libraries in the county.”

She noted that Britt has recently replaced six computers for public use.

“There’s a large group of people using them,” Friedow said. “Job applications are done online. A lot of them are older, don’t have a computer, and can’t figure it out (themselves)."

She also said regular children’s programming returned quickly after the COVID pandemic.

“It seems to be a busy place,” she said. “Our circulation is still fabulous. It’s actually better than it has ever been.”

She also cited increased use of audio books on phones, saying “it’s never dull at the library and it’s a place for everyone.”

Bridge done near Hutchins

County Engineer Purvis reported on the completion of the bridge project on old Highway 18 west of Hutchins by Merryman Bridge Construction Company.

“They did a really good job on the project,” Purvis said. “Overall, it’s a decrease in the project (cost), which is good. The final pay estimate was the 3% retainage on the project ($20,183). Final total price of the project is $696,218, which is below the contract amount of $696,218. Savings is mostly due to using the old bridge as rip rap underneath the bridge rather than importing new rip rap.”