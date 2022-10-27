Hancock County Conservation Board naturalist says watch for non-native weed

Hancock County Conservation Board Naturalist and Weed Commissioner Jason Lackore advised county officials the county residents should watch for a new noxious weed, Asian Copper Leaf, which has made its way to Iowa recently.

While no reports in Hancock County to date, the advisement came during his 2022 weed commissioner’s report to supervisors on Oct. 24.

“It’s not a major thing in our county right now,” Lackore said. “Hopefully, it never is, but we should be on the lookout. It’s very invasive and not native to the U.S.”

Lackore said the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship contacted him recently about the weed, which was found in Grundy County two weeks earlier. He said it was also found in Humboldt County in 2018 as well as in one field in Black Hawk County in 2016.

“New York City is the only other infestation in the country that I’ve been aware of,” he said. “It’s very strange.”

Lackore said he does not believe the non-native weed is evasive to traditional weed-killing chemicals.

Lackore’s 2022 weed commissioner’s report was unanimously approved by the board of supervisors. It finds that buckthorn was causing the most issues among noxious weeds in the county this year. It also finds the following weeds reported, but under control in Hancock County: Canada Thistle, bull thistle, field bindweed, horse nettle, musk thistle, perennial sow thistle, quack grass, Russian Knapweed, cocklebur, curly/sour dock, smooth dock, multiflora rose, velvetleaf, wild carrot, and wild mustard.

Lackore said that, to his knowledge, last year was the first time that horse nettle was encountered in the county. He reported that he verbally responded to two complaints of overgrown weeds on properties in Hancock County during the year. He did visual inspections of both properties from the roadway without entering the property, finding overgrown thistles and wild “marijuana” plants. He provided notice to chemically treat weeds to the property owners and reported that they were cooperative.

In treatments for county parks, campgrounds, and bridges and roadsides, he said the county utilized seven different herbicide chemicals, including Roundup, Esplanade 200SC, Freeway, Escort XD, Method 240SL, Open Sight, and Barren. He noted that there was no brush control and that 100% of the county’s chemical spraying was contracted at a total cost of $77,130