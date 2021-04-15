Hancock County Community Health looks to maintain high vaccination rates

Some counties in Iowa, including Hancock County, refused allocations of COVID-19 vaccines recently amidst declining demand for vaccination.

On April 15, Hancock County Health System and Hancock County Community Health issued a release indicating Hancock County residents' high rate of being vaccinated.

To date, more than 3,830 (46.2 percent) of vaccine-eligible area residents ages 18 and older have received at least one dose, according to HCHS Marketing Director Jodi Ball.

"We are still continuing weekly clinics," Ball said. "Community health is doing a really good job. Our vaccine eligible population is those age 18 and older because we are using the Moderna vaccine."

Ball said the response from area residents in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has been good. Since Jan. 1, Community Health has held clinics every week with an average administration rate of 400 doses per week. Hancock County health officials seek to continue high weekly vaccination rates and receive weekly vaccine allocations.