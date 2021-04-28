Hancock County Commission of Veteran Affairs to meet on May 12

The Hancock County Commission of Veteran Affairs will meet at 9:30 a.m. on May 12.
The meeting will be held at the Community Health building, 545 State Street in Garner.
