Hancock County Commission of Veteran Affairs to meet on May 12
Hancock County Commission of Veteran Affairs to meet on May 12

The Hancock County Commission of Veteran Affairs will meet at 9:30 a.m. on May 12.

The meeting will be held at the Community Health building, 545 State Street in Garner.

