Hancock County Commission of Veteran Affairs to meet on Feb. 17
Attention Military Veterans of Hancock County: The Commission of Veteran Affairs will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.

The meeting will be held at the Hancock County Public Health Building located at 545 State Street in Garner.

