Hancock County Commission of Veteran Affairs meeting is April 14
The Hancock County Commission of Veteran Affairs will meet at 9:30 a.m. on April 14.

This meeting for military veterans will be held in the Hancock County Public Health building, 545 State Street in Garner.

