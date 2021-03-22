Hancock County closes on property for future maintenance facility

Hancock County is getting its secondary roads maintenance facility.
On March 17, the county closed the agreement with Unicover, Inc. to purchase approximately 10 acres of land in section 27 of Britt Township. It will house a future secondary roads maintenance facility.
County Engineer Jeremy Purvis said it may be at least another one to two years before construction would begin.
Unicover’s lease to local farmer Brian Hiscocks to farm the land was not terminated prior to the sale, so Hancock County Supervisors and officials were prepared to let Hiscocks continue farming the property during the upcoming farming season. At its March 22 meeting, supervisors unanimously signed off on the lease agreement with the local farmer, effective March 29 through the end of 2021.
“Since there was no lease termination from Unicover last year, technically the county would have to buy out the contract with Brian in order to close on property,” Purvis said. “We came to an agreement to let Brain farm the property for one more year, provided there are no damage claims to the county when we take soil brings this spring/summer."
Purvis said that since extending the lease to Hiscocks would not interfere with plans to obtain soil borings, the county can complete initial stages of planning and engineering on schedule for a future facility there. Having crops on the land for another would take away the need for land maintenance by the county.
“Overall, it helps us,” said Purvis at the March 15 supervisors meeting. “We won’t have to mow it or maintain it if we extend it for one year.”
County Attorney Blake Norman agreed that it makes sense to extend the lease, and that Hiscocks would not be receiving special treatment, because the county probably cannot force him to terminate the lease.
Supervisors also provided verbal authorization for Purvis to go ahead and met with Hiscocks and extend the lease for the land to be farmed for another year.
Blake said extending the lease is apparently the best solution for all parties and would avoid any possibility, no matter how slight, of the matter going before a court.
The future county maintenance shed will be located near the northeast edge of Britt and will replace the existing late-1930s Britt maintenance shed location. Hancock County maintains secondary roads sheds in Woden, Crystal Lake, Miller, Garner, Britt, Klemme, Goodell, and Kanawha.
Purvis has maintained previously that there should be plenty of space for future expansion and maneuvering of large semi-trucks and trailers. The largest benefit is that Britt city water service is available from two sides of the intended building site.
Another benefit of keeping the maintenance shed within Britt City limits is that no county employees will move, other than Britt maintenance shed employees relocating to the new facility. The future maintenance shed is expected to house county mechanics, sign shop, maintenance equipment, and salt and sand storage.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.