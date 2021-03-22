Hancock County closes on property for future maintenance facility

“Overall, it helps us,” said Purvis at the March 15 supervisors meeting. “We won’t have to mow it or maintain it if we extend it for one year.”

County Attorney Blake Norman agreed that it makes sense to extend the lease, and that Hiscocks would not be receiving special treatment, because the county probably cannot force him to terminate the lease.

Supervisors also provided verbal authorization for Purvis to go ahead and met with Hiscocks and extend the lease for the land to be farmed for another year.

Blake said extending the lease is apparently the best solution for all parties and would avoid any possibility, no matter how slight, of the matter going before a court.

The future county maintenance shed will be located near the northeast edge of Britt and will replace the existing late-1930s Britt maintenance shed location. Hancock County maintains secondary roads sheds in Woden, Crystal Lake, Miller, Garner, Britt, Klemme, Goodell, and Kanawha.

Purvis has maintained previously that there should be plenty of space for future expansion and maneuvering of large semi-trucks and trailers. The largest benefit is that Britt city water service is available from two sides of the intended building site.

Another benefit of keeping the maintenance shed within Britt City limits is that no county employees will move, other than Britt maintenance shed employees relocating to the new facility. The future maintenance shed is expected to house county mechanics, sign shop, maintenance equipment, and salt and sand storage.

