Hancock County certifies election costs, sets hearing on boundary changes

  • Updated
From left, Mary Trent, precinct chair, and Leah Boyd at Ward 4 in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forsest City on city and school election day..JPG

From left, Mary Trent, precinct chair, and Leah Boyd at Ward 4 in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City on city and school election day.

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors certified the costs of the city-school election held on Nov. 2.

County auditor Michelle Eisenman reported that that $3,461 represents the county portion of a $21,000 total election cost. She said the respective school districts will be billed, noting that Forest City and Belmond-Klemme incurred additional costs associated due to special public voting measures.

Supervisors also set a 10 a.m. Dec. 20 public hearing regarding election boundary changes. A first reading of an ordinance to re-establish election precinct boundaries in Hancock County is planned immediately after that hearing.

Eisenman said Hancock County was fortunate to not have voter districts cut up like some other Iowa counties. She said county officials should not have to make any changes to its voter precinct locations. 

Hancock County would be wholly in single Congressional, Iowa Senate, and Iowa House districts. Supervisor seats in Hancock County are all at-large positions.

A copy of the ordinance to be voted upon by supervisors will be available for viewing in the county auditor's office.

Elections voting weblogo

Elections weblogo
