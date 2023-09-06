Due to the extremely dry conditions throughout the county, a burn ban including all Hancock County Fire Departments went into effect on Sept. 5.

The burn ban prohibits open burning without written permission from the fire chief in the local fire district jurisdiction. The only other exception to the burn ban, according to Iowa Code for burn bans is appropriate containment with a cover and openings no greater than one square inch.

In announcing the ban, Hancock County Fire Departments also reminded everyone to be vigilant while recommending that farmers consider having rippers near the fields that they are harvesting this fall, so they are easily accessible, if needed.

Violation of a prohibition issued under Iowa Code Section 100.40 Marshal are a simple misdemeanor. A proclamation issued by the state fire marshal pursuant to this section does not prohibit a supervised, controlled burn for which a permit has been issued by the fire chief of the fire district where the burn will take place. It also does not prohibit the use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills, or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry, or heavy one-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than one square inch.

Hancock County Fire Departments thanked members of the public for their support to help diminish the chance of fires throughout the county.