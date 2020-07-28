Hancock County Board hears financial reality of courthouse repairs

But it quickly became clear to the supervisors as Beenken estimated about five months to finish the project, that another far more expensive and time-consuming scenario could arise.

Following Beenken, Randall cautioned the supervisors against taking the estimate as absolute.

He said he has seen projects where stone window sills were to be replaced, only to find some of the surrounding stones have moved.

Fixing those before concrete gets poured is a necessity.

And while the tuck pointing work is going on, contractors may find other stones that, because of age or water damage, may need to be replaced. That, too, will force some decisions on just how many stones should be replaced and how it will change the cost of the project.

“There needs to be an order for doing that stuff, someone has to make that decision,” Randall said. “Someone has to decide which stones should be replaced.”

After Supervisor Jerry Tlach asked for both an hourly rate and the cost of material, board chair Sis Greiman pressed for an estimate of some kind.

“Just a ballpark,” she said.

Improvements for Hancock County Courthouse building The Hancock County Board of Supervisors is considering potential improvements to the county'…

Randall said he could not commit.