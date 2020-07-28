Hancock County Board hears financial reality of courthouse repairs

There was little discussion over the fact that the Hancock County Courthouse needs work. But defining the work and how much it would cost was another matter.
Jared Beenken of Atura Architecture and Dave Randall of Randall Construction attended the Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 20 to discuss improvements needed to the building in Garner.
In October, the board agreed that improvements that would keep out water, repair several window sills and help keep cold air out of the building were needed. While an architect toured the building, the board made no decisions on what work to do and what it could afford.
On Tuesday, Beenken came with plans and questions about the project. He told the board that he proposed a vestibule for the east side of the building and make it the sole entrance. Another set of doors would help insulate the inner areas from outside weather.
Beenken also proposed replacing several windows in the lower level of the building with smaller ones. Currently, several of the building’s windows are at grade and allow in water. Smaller windows would leave the sill higher off the ground.
After Beenken’s presentation, questions quickly turned to timeline for the project and its cost.
In Atura’s plans, the project estimate came to about $179,350, with the vestibule addition -- at $125,000 -- being the most expensive portion. The firm also proposed removing 12 windows and their stone sills and replacing them, as well as adding another door. That piece was estimated at $15,000.
But it quickly became clear to the supervisors as Beenken estimated about five months to finish the project, that another far more expensive and time-consuming scenario could arise.
Following Beenken, Randall cautioned the supervisors against taking the estimate as absolute.
He said he has seen projects where stone window sills were to be replaced, only to find some of the surrounding stones have moved.
Fixing those before concrete gets poured is a necessity.
And while the tuck pointing work is going on, contractors may find other stones that, because of age or water damage, may need to be replaced. That, too, will force some decisions on just how many stones should be replaced and how it will change the cost of the project.
“There needs to be an order for doing that stuff, someone has to make that decision,” Randall said. “Someone has to decide which stones should be replaced.”
After Supervisor Jerry Tlach asked for both an hourly rate and the cost of material, board chair Sis Greiman pressed for an estimate of some kind.
“Just a ballpark,” she said.
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors is considering potential improvements to the county'…
Randall said he could not commit.
“We have to figure out what we’re talking about,” he said. “The unfortunate fact is that it takes time and that takes money. We need someone to do all these assessments. Then you can have cost estimate but things could very quickly change if you find something.”
The board agreed to look at the windows and stills with Randall and Beenken at some point late this week.
