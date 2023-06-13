Hancock County supervisors on June 12 approved a resolution accepting a $479,415 construction contract of Reding’s Gravel & Excavation Company in Algona for its phase one secondary roads maintenance facility project in Britt.

County Engineer Jeremy Purvis recommended Reding’s from among six bidders for the project contract. Other bidders included Anderson Drainage & Excavation in Humboldt ($489,684), Rasch Construction Inc. in Fort Dodge ($496,581), Brian Nettleton Excavating in Joice ($516,918), Larson Contracting Central LLC in Lake Mills ($526,749), and Weidemann Inc. in Dows ($576,333).

The project will prepare the 1020 Diagonal Street location for a future county maintenance facility. According to the resolution, work will include site grading and utility installation. Specifically that will entail site grading with soil import, subgrade preparation, storm sewer installation, sanitary sewer force main installation, water service installation, granular subbase, seeding, and erosion control. The building site will be raised more than several feet to help keep it high and dry.

“The engineer’s estimate was $535,000,” Purvis said. “We are happy to have the low bid come in about 10% below our estimate and pleased with how competitive the bids were. There was only 4% separation between the low bid and third-lowest bid.”

Purvis said the exact start date is still uncertain, but should be soon, and that the contractor has until December to complete the grading. A November 2022 referendum for a proposed county maintenance shed (not to exceed $4.6 million) at the site where the secondary roads department owns about 10 acres of ground fell just short of a necessary 60% favorable public vote at 54.8%.

Moving forward in phases, a future maintenance building there could replace the existing late-1930’s Britt maintenance shed location. The need for a new shop has been discussed for nearly a decade, a needs assessment was completed in 2018, and architectural design and engineering plans for a new building were completed leading up to the 2022 referendum. At that time, it was proposed to be surrounded by paving on three sides with arears designated for future salt and cold storage. The building interior was to include a large fabrication room, wash bay, maintenance bays, a sign shop, parts room, offices, break room, and numerous vehicle/equipment storage bays.

The board also approved resolutions involving funding applications for traffic control devices to help improve safety on county roads in the future. One resolution pertains to the addition of new flashing beacon traffic control devices north of Hayfield at the intersection of Oak Avenue (R44) and 310th Street (B16). Purvis recommended applying for eligible safety improvements to the Iowa Department of Transportation through its Traffic Safety Improvement Program. Purvis estimated the cost for flashing beacons at the intersection could be roughly $25,000.

“A study was completed last year at this intersection and flashing beacons are one of the recommended items to add for safety,” Puvis said.

The intersection has the highest ranking in Hancock County on the IDOT’s potential-for-crash-reduction site. It has had two fatal crashes in the last 10 years.

Supervisors also approved a resolution to apply to the IDOT for TSIP funding for portable rumble strips, which are recognized traffic control devices as well. This resolution states that Hancock County has determined that providing portable rumble strips for use during maintenance activities will aid in improving safety for flaggers, maintenance workers, and the traveling public in road work zones.

“These will be used to alert drivers of upcoming flagger operations or signalized work zones to increase worker and public safety,” said Purvis, citing an estimated cost of $13,500.

Purvis also informed the board of a need to send notices of termination for farm tenancy on ground owned by the secondary roads department. Farm tenants of land located at the county’s gravel pits are completing their current three-year contracts.

Supervisors unanimously approved proceeding with the notices of termination, placing the matter on the agenda for their next weekly meeting when they may approve the notices to be sent. Purvis said the next round of bidding for these farm tenant leases will be in September.

In his weekly report, Purvis also noted that faded paint on the curves of James Avenue in Britt would be repainted soon and noxious weeds spraying in county road right of ways was beginning. B&L Seeding of Dows will be conducting the weed spaying again this year. Spraying for trees in the ditches will occur this fall.

In other business, supervisors set a 9:30 a.m. July 10 completion of work hearing for the county’s drainage district 174 open ditch project. According to Engineering Consultant Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk, just one landowner is impacted by the project.