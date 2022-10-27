Hancock County Auditor's Office reminds voters about absentee voting

Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman reminds voters that the last day to vote absentee in the county auditor’s office is on Monday, Nov. 7 by 4 p.m.

The Hancock County Auditor’s office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Absentee ballots must be received in the Hancock County Auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, to be considered on time to be counted. For any questions, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.