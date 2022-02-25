Hancock County Auditor's Office provides election candidate deadlines

The Hancock County Auditor's Office has provided the following reminder of the filing deadlines for candidates filing for the primary and general elections.

June 7 primary election

The filing period for Democratic and Republican candidates wishing to run for the county offices of Board of Supervisors (2 seats), attorney, recorder, or treasurer is March 7– March 25 at 5 p.m.

November 8 general election

The filing period for candidates wishing to run as non-party political organization or nomination by petition for the county offices of Board of Supervisors (2 seats), attorney, recorder, or treasurer is March 7– March 25 at 5 p.m.

The filing period for candidates wishing to run for the non-partisan offices of townships is March 7 –March 25 5:00 p.m.

Hospital Trustees, Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners, and Agricultural Extension Council members candidates' last day to file nomination papers is Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at 641-923-3163 or visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov.

