Hancock County Auditor's office announces voting registration deadlines

The Hancock County Auditor's office reminds voters that the pre-registration deadline for the June 7 primary election is 5 p.m. on May 23. Requests for absentee ballots to be mailed must also be received by this time.

After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the election day registration requirements. Persons should contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for information regarding election day registration. 

The Hancock County Auditor’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, for in-person absentee voting in the Hancock County Auditor’s office. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the auditor’s office is June 6.

For questions regarding the primary election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.

