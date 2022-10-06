Hancock County Auditor's Office announces absentee voting requirements

Hancock County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Michelle Eisenman has announced that absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will be available in the auditor’s office starting on Oct. 19.

Absentee ballots may be cast in the Hancock County Auditor’s Office, at the Hancock County Courthouse, during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, beginning Oct. 19 and running through Nov. 7.

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Request forms are available at the auditor’s office and on the Hancock County website at www.hancockcountyia.gov - click on Auditor under Departments, then click on Official Iowa Absentee Ballot Request form. Absentee ballots are also available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov.

All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. Ballots requested through the mail must be returned to the auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

For more information about the 2022 general election in Hancock County, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.