Hancock County Auditor announces absentee voting options for June 7 election

Hancock County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Michelle Eisenman has announced that absentee ballots for the June 7 primary election will be available in the Auditor’s Office, beginning on May 18.

Absentee ballots may be cast through June 6 in the Auditor’s Office at the Hancock County Courthouse during the regular office hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Request forms are available at the Auditor’s Office and on the Hancock County website at www.hancockcountyia.gov. On the website, click on Auditor under Departments, then click on Application for Absentee Ballot, and also on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov.

All requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on May 23. Ballots requested through the mail must be returned back to the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on June 7.

For more information about the 2022 primary election in Hancock County, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.

