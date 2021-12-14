Hancock County approves resolution seeking up to $2.325 million for projects

Hancock County supervisors approved a resolution on Dec. 13, stating plans to issue general obligation county purpose bonds not to exceed $2.325 million for three upcoming projects.

Those projects include acquisition and installation of emergency communications equipment and systems related to its new tower near Duncan, repairs to the northwest Garner courthouse tower that is causing water issues, and the addition of an east vestibule entrance to the courthouse.

Further action on the intended loan agreement and the bonds will not be taken until the board's Jan. 3 meeting. During discussions, supervisors hinted at what the next actions may be.

Supervisors Jerry Tlach and Sis Greiman said that a 10-year loan agreement would probably be satisfactory, but that it has not yet been established.

"It would probably be about 25 cents (per $1,000 property tax valuation), depending on interest rates that have been rising," Tlach said. "That is why we want to do it quickly."

Greiman noted that the courthouse tower needs to be addressed soon.

"We are having water issues on the northwest tower," Greiman said. "That's what's drenching the auditor's office with water coming from the northwest tower."

Greiman also said that the vestibule project, coordinated with fixing the east courthouse entrance, will make it ADA compliant and add badly needed additional space. OPN Architects estimated the vestibule could cost $484,377.

OPN placed a $108,088 price tag on mitigating the pressing courthouse water concerns. This will entail roof replacement as well as masonry and courthouse northwest tower brick repair. The cost of the new communications tower is nearly $1.6 million.

An 11 a.m. Jan. 3 public hearing will be held on proposed amendments to the county's fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Supervisors also set a 9:15 a.m. Dec. 28 public hearing on re-establishing election precincts boundaries in Hancock County. No precinct changes are expected in Hancock County as a result of recent redistricting.

In other business, supervisors:

Approved the appointments of Tim J. Tusha and Grant Abele as compensation board members.

Announced that a Summit Carbon Solutions public affairs representative is scheduled to meet with the board at 1 p.m. on Jan. 10, regarding county concerns about its proposed carbon pipeline.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

