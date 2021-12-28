Hancock County approves ordinance re-establishing precinct boundaries

After holding a Dec. 28 public hearing on the county's voter precinct boundaries, Hancock County supervisors unanimously adopted an ordinance to re-establish election precinct boundaries.

They also approved several precinct boundary agreements with the Cities of Garner, Britt, and Forest City. These agreements maintain those cities in the same precincts, with the same Townships and boundaries.

Having received no written or oral comments, the board passed a first reading of the ordinance and waived the second and third readings. A copy of the ordinance was available for viewing in the county auditor's office and notice was published prior to the vote. Redistricting did not slice up existing voter districts in Hancock County as in some other Iowa counties.

"We're not making any changes to our precincts," said county auditor Michelle Eisenman.

The ordinance approval brings Hancock County into compliance for its precinct populations and boundaries after the 2020 federal census. The approved boundaries will become effective on Jan. 15.

Listed precincts include: 1) All of Ellington and Madison Townships (Forest City Corporation in Hancock County) with 1,167 population, 2) All of Crystal Township (Crystal lake Corporation) with 435 population, 3) All of Bingham Township (Woden Corporation) with 364 population, 4) All of Orthel, Britt, and Erin Townships (Britt Corporation) with 2,603 population, 5) All of Garfield Township with 285 population, 6) All of Concord Township (Garner Corporation) with 3,343 population, 7) All of Ell and Liberty Townships (Klemme Corporation) with 868 population, *) All of Boone and Magor Townships (Corwith Corporation) with 465 population, 9) All of Amsterdam and Twin Lake Townships (Kanawha Corporation), 10) All of Avery Township (Goodell Corporation) with 317 population.

The total population of the listed voter precincts is 10,795.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

