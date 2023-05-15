Plans for a phase one site grading and utility improvements project for a future Hancock County maintenance shed in Britt are a go after county supervisors held a public hearing and approved project plans on May 15.

The location is at 1020 Diagonal Street in Britt. Essentially, there are no changes from proposed project plans presented previously, according to County Engineer Jeremy Purvis who said the engineer’s total cost estimate for the phase one project is $500,000.

“It will entail installing storm sewer along the site and connecting to city storm sewer,” said Purvis, who cited plans to raise the grade around the building by about four feet by bringing in additional dirt and rock. The work will also include the addition of a hydrant, sanitary sewer line, and water main for future use.

Upon Purvis recommendation, supervisors set a time to receive bids for 2 p.m. on Wednesday June 7 and a 9 a.m. time to consider bids received on Monday, June 12. No written or oral comments were received during the public hearing held prior to a vote on the project plans and bid dates.

Purvis anticipated dirt and gravel work should be completed this summer. He said the forced main as well as sanitary and storm sewer work could be extended to next spring, if necessary. Areas would be grass-seeded after work is completed. Purvis also noted that funds have been sitting idle for the work since engineering and site plans were approved last fiscal year.

“We still have money for doing final design of the building, but that’s currently on pause right now,” said Purvis. He said an initial engineer’s estimate for just the whole site plan was $22,000. In a cost-saving measure, the county plans to have rock dropped at the site for a more minimal charge through the secondary roads budget for rock/gravel.

A November 2022 referendum for a proposed county maintenance shed (not to exceed $4.6 million) at the site fell just short of a necessary 60% favorable public vote at 54.8%. The county maintenance building would be located near the northeast edge of Britt and would replace the existing late-1930’s Britt maintenance shed location. The need for a new shop has been discussed for nearly a decade, a needs assessment was completed in 2018, and architectural design and engineering plans for the new building were completed leading up to the 2022 referendum.

Also during the meeting, supervisors authorized a $1,106,198 transfer of budget funds from rural basic to secondary roads, which County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said represents remaining funds to be transferred that were originally approved by the board in June 2022. In addition, Supervisors approved a transfer of $202,000 from the general basic budget funds to conservation.

During his report on secondary roads, Purvis noted that the department is planning to participate in an online auction later this year.

“We’ve got an assortment of things,” said Purvis, noting four spare trucks that are not regularly used, guardrails, concrete pipe, lawn mowers, and old timbers for starters.

“We’re trying to re-evaluate our inventory,” Purvis said. “We will provide public notice. It will probably be about a month later. We’re just starting the inventory process, so we’re not 100% sure what will be included yet. There’s going to be a lot.”

Initial plans call for getting the trucks together in Britt, so people can see first-hand what will be available for sale. Following the auction, Purvis said the department hopes to follow-up with a cleanup effort at the county sheds. It could include removing some scrap metal and other items

“We want to do some major shed cleaning,” he said. “It will make our sheds look a lot nicer,” Purvis said. “So, we’ll probably be doing that over the summer too.”

In other business, supervisors approved:

Issuance of a credit card for the Hancock County Sanitarian.

Signing a memorandum of understanding with the Iowa Department of Management, Iowa Office of Chief Information Officer for technology services. The services are related to cybersecurity, which Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman said has been a concern.