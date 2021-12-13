Hancock County approves Constitutional County resolution to formalize status

On Dec. 13, Hancock County supervisors unanimously formalized the Constitutional County status they stated was coming at their previous weekly meeting.

"The Constitution is the embodiment of founding principals on how to govern," said Chair Gary Rayhons. "Whether state, federal, or local government, you take an oath to uphold the Constitution. You are not to enact or infringe upon the rights of the citizens under the Constitution. There are a lot of people who don't understand how government works, and that's sad."

After comments from several members of the public, supervisors approved the prepared resolution word for word, which was noticed by auditor Michelle Eisenman in advance of the meeting. It states that the board, through the powers granted by the Iowa Constitution and Code of Iowa, declares to the Citizens of Hancock County that Hancock County fully recognizes and upholds the Constitution of the United States of America, its amendments, and the Iowa Constitution.

It further states that the rights of the people of Hancock County, granted by the Constitution and its amendments, shall be upheld as a body of fundamental principles, or established precedents in which to be governed.

The resolution concludes that Hancock County is and will be a Constitutional County. It will ensure to its residents that it will neither enact nor enforce any laws that encroach upon the rights of the citizens under the U.S. Constitution, its amendments, and the Iowa Constitution.

Two members of the public expressed concerns that the term Constitutional County could be interpreted as an affiliation or alignment with an organization known as Constitutional County. As many as six other members of the public said that is not implied by the resolution, nor a concern to them. Supervisors agreed, noting it has nothing to do with any affiliation and only upholding the Constitution.

"I chose not to choose just the Second Amendment (Sanctuary County) status," supervisor Sis Greiman said. "I feel all the amendments are important, so that is why I chose Constitutional County, which is also what other counties have done."

Upon approving the resolution, Greiman said "it says we're a county that supports the Constitution as grass roots government. We need to show our legislators that we do support the Constitution."

Shortly after the vote, the Iowa Firearms Coalition, an affiliate of the National Rifle Association, issued a statement in support of the Hancock County board voting to join the ranks of Iowa Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties.

To date, Iowa's Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties, so far, also include: Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Jasper, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, and Wayne Counties.

The IFC release states that while Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation at the county level does not supersede federal law, it does prevent local resources from being used to enforce measures that are at odds with the U.S. Constitution. The IFC has been working with state and local elected officials to protect the right of Iowans to keep and bear arms in the wake of threats by some in Washington, D.C. to support actions that would infringe upon the Second Amendment.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors for voting to affirm the rights of those they serve," IFC President Dave Funk said in the release. "As some in Washington are working harder than ever to erode Second Amendment rights, it is now more important than ever that other Iowa counties follow the example of Hancock County."

On Sept. 27, Hancock County supervisors commenced informal discussions on Second Amendment Sanctuary County status. Neighboring Winnebago County became Iowa's 18th county to declare itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary County on Sept. 28.

On Nov. 22, the focus shifted toward becoming a Constitutional County when Bud Jermeland, with other Hancock County residents, presented a signed Second Amendment sanctuary petition to county supervisors.

Both Rayhons and Greiman commented publicly at the board's Dec. 6 meeting that they would instead support a Constitutional County designation.

Editor's note: The Iowa Firearms Coalition provided information included in this story.

