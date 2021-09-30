Hancock County announces requirements to vote absentee in Nov. 2 election

The Hancock County auditor and commissioner of elections has announced that absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 city/school election will be available in the auditor’s office beginning on Oct. 13.

Absentee ballots may be cast in the Hancock County Auditor’s office at the Hancock County Courthouse through Nov. 1, during regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Request forms are available from the auditor’s office, www.hancockcountyia.gov (click on Auditor under Departments, then click on Application for Absentee Ballot), and also the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.iowa.gov.

All requests for mailed ballots must be received by the Hancock County Auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Oct.18. This is earlier than it has been in the past. Due to recent legislation, requests for a ballot to be mailed must now be received 15 days before the election.

Mailed Ballots must be received by the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on election day. For more information about the 2021 city/school election in Hancock County, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163

