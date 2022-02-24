Hancock County among counties to receive FEMA assistance for Dec. 15 storms

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that federal disaster assistance will be made available to the State of Iowa and 25 Iowa counties. It is to assist local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Dec. 15, 2021.

Hancock County is listed as eligible for disaster assistance, but Winnebago County is not.

The federal funding will be made available to the state, eligible local and tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities. The list of counties receiving the assistance includes Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Davis, Emmet, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Van Buren, Webster, Worth, and Wright counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

