 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hancock County among counties to receive FEMA assistance for Dec. 15 storms

  • Updated
  • 0
BC Tire & Auto roof damage.JPG

A strong Dec. 15-16 storm blew the roof off from the BC Tire and Auto building in Buffalo Center.

 Andrew Shaw, Buffalo Center Tribune

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that federal disaster assistance will be made available to the State of Iowa and 25 Iowa counties. It is to assist local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Dec. 15, 2021.

Hancock County is listed as eligible for disaster assistance, but Winnebago County is not.

The federal funding will be made available to the state, eligible local and tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities. The list of counties receiving the assistance includes Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Davis, Emmet, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Van Buren, Webster, Worth, and Wright counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&W New Ownership By Andrew Olson

A&W New Ownership By Andrew Olson

If you have been to the A&W restaurant in Forest City recently, you may have noticed some new faces.  Co-owners, Joseph Helfter and Mandy …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News