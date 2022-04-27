Hancock County amends current budget for revenue increases, expense decreases

On April 25, Hancock County supervisors approved an amendment to the county’s current 2021-22 fiscal year budget. It increases total revenues by $782,509 and reduces total expenditures by more than $2.4 million, for an excess of more than $3.2 million.

The total budget after amendment has a more than $9.2 million ending fund balance on June 30, 2022, compared to just over $6.0 million in the previously certified budget. Supervisors also approved notice of the budget amendment and set a 9:15 a.m. May 16 public hearing to be held in the board’s meeting room in Garner.

Included in expenditure reductions is more than $1.8 million for capital projects, $395,000 for roads and transportation, $236,000 for administration. Intergovernmental revenue will increase by more than $1.0 million.

Supervisors also approved a resolution for allocation of the county's total of more than $2.064 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. It is received in two rounds, as lost revenue to spend on government services.

It represents Hancock County's ARPA funds stemming from President Joe Biden signing a $1.9 trillion legislation package on March 11, 2021. The legislation included the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) to provide state, local, and Tribal governments with the resources need to respond to the pandemic and its economic effects.

On May 10, 2021, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued an interim final rule implementing the SLFRF, including replacing lost revenue to county governments. On Jan. 6, 2022, the Treasury issued final rules for the SLFRF program. This included authorization for counties to allocate up to $10 million of their total SLFRF allocation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0