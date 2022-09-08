Hancock County Ag Fair acquaints area youth with land, animal resources

On Sept. 7, the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt were bustling with activity at least one more time before the end of summer.

More than 100 third-grade students of the West Hancock and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School Districts gathered with FFA mentors and community volunteers, who are keeping area youth connected with the land and its agricultural resources.

Inside the commercial building were educational stations manned by employees of the Britt Vet Clinic, Corn Growers of Iowa, and Hancock County ISU Extension Office. In addition, there was lots of child acclimation to baby chicks and pigs, horses, and goats. A combine with harvest corn head, tractors, and West Hancock Ambulance Service demonstrations took place outside amidst the aroma of the grilled lunch provided to participating volunteers, students, teachers, and bus drivers by Farm Bureau board members.

“It was put on by the Hancock County Farm Bureau Federation,” said Farm Bureau Outreach Coordinator Brittney Sanchez of the Garner office. “Kids spent the morning out here getting to interact with different livestock, equipment, and they learned farm safety. It’s about educating the youth on agriculture and what that is about locally. They get to interact with older kids from their school, who act as young agriculture models.”

One of those role models to the third-grade students was Jayden Johanson, who was showing one of his three horses to them. The 2020 West Hancock High School graduate was invited to participate by the school’s FFA advisor. He demonstrated basic techniques for grooming and caring for a horse on his 18-year-old quarter pony, Roscoe.

“I’ve talked about riding and cleaning, what they eat, like hay, and how much” said Johanson, noting a nearby alfalfa and grass bale. “He’ll about half of that bale of hay, which is about 25 pounds. That’s what he’ll eat in one day.”

Johanson said horses can be measured in increments of a person’s hand.

“He’s just shy of 14 hands tall,” he said. “I showed him in 4-H at the fair.”

Britt Vet Clinic vet tech Samantha Wester showed students a veterinary stethoscope used to check animal patient’s hearts and lungs, among other things. She delved into a brief discussion of farm animal stomachs with students.

“Cows have four stomachs,” Wester said. “I can listen to their stomachs with this and make sure they’re eating right and it’s passing through them good.”

Not far away, Worth County Farm Bureau Outreach Coordinator Teresa Stehn was carefully handing one baby chick to students that formed a long waiting line.

“They may wet on you and they may go to the bathroom,” she warned students. “If they do, just let me know. Don’t squeeze them.”

An adjacent area was the Extension office’s mower and ATV safety training space, manned by Nolan Rauk and Jordan Klooster. Many students crowded into a large all-terrain vehicle with a cab in the back, which is valuable for many kinds of work on a farm. Others climbed aboard the seat a large mower after gearing up with an array of safety equipment.

“It’s about wearing safety equipment, staying away from dangerous things, and always asking for permission before doing any of this,” GHV sophomore and FFA member Klooster said. “This is my third year doing it. This teaches kids not to be dangerous on the farm. That includes using helmets, safety glasses, hearing protection, and knowing how to use everything, plus staying away from roads without permission.”

Jordyn Carpenter was showing her baby pigs to students, helping them hold and pet them on their laps. Her pigs were cross breeds and about one year old. Sarah Tweeten of the Corn Growers of Iowa was teaching students how corn comes to life by helping them make corn necklaces.

“We’re making the corn necklaces with regular corn seed that they moisten with a wet cotton ball and place in a plastic bag around their neck to get it to germinate,” Tweeten said. “It works a lot better than water sloshing around in a bag.”

West Hancock Ambulance Service Paramedic Cindi Wachholz was one of two paramedics and an EMT, who shared knowledge about the workings of the ambulance service works different types of emergency responses.