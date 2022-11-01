Hancock County adopts flood plain management ordinance after public hearing

Hancock County supervisors unanimously passed the second reading of the county’s flood plain management ordinance, waived a third reading, and adopted it on Oct. 31.

The ordinance incorporated changes sought by FEMA and the Department of Natural Resources. No objections were voiced in a public hearing.

Supervisors approved the first reading of the changes to provide additional public safety from flood waters and help eligible persons purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program on Oct. 24. However, newspaper notice was not published in time to adopt the ordinance at that meeting.

“I’m going to write a letter,” Buffington said. “I think in my 20-plus years of flood plain management, we’ve issued about three flood plain management permits. We just have to make FEMA feel alright about the lapse, ensuring there was nothing in violation of the existing flood plain ordinance. It’s really no big deal.”

The approved ordinance states that Hancock County flood hazard areas are subject to periodic inundation which can result in loss of life and property, health and safety hazards, disruption of commerce and governmental services, extraordinary public expenditures for flood protection and relief, and impairment of the tax base. The losses can adversely affect the public health, safety, and general welfare of the community. The ordinance relies upon engineering methodology for analyzing flood hazards which is consistent with the standards established by the DNR.

The ordinance is intended to protect and preserve the rights, privileges and property of Hancock County and its residents and to preserve and improve the peace, safety, health, welfare, and comfort and convenience of its residents by minimizing those flood losses. The complete ordinance is available for viewing in the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.

Pipeline representative seeks meeting

County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders informed supervisors and other county officials present at the meeting of an email communication she received from relationship manager Doug Bergold of TurnKey Logistics, representing Summit Carbon Solutions. The company is proposing a hazardous liquid carbon pipeline that would cross Hancock County.

In the correspondence, Bergold said Summit Carbon Solutions is turning its full attention to learning all that is required to cross drainage districts and county drain tile with the proposed pipeline. He noted that he would like to schedule a time to meet with the drainage clerk, supervisors, and trustees of the drainage districts.

Supervisors tentatively agreed to attempt setting a meeting for 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the law enforcement center's downstairs meeting room. Supervisor Sis Greiman noted that the appropriate officials should be invited, including Kristina Paradise of the county’s inspection and design firm, Snyder & Associates.

“By that time, we’ll cover everything,” Chair Jerry Tlach said. “I’m sure this is not a one-time deal.”

Berghold also said in his correspondence that the company is in the process of submitting proposed permits for road crossings, mainline safety valve sites, and pump stations to county engineering departments.

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis updated supervisors on the progress of its late-fall paving project on a number of county roads. He said Heartland Asphalt is paving County Road B20 (290th) from the Kossuth County line to James Avenue where paving was completed the prior week.

In addition, Heartland is paving Crane and Eden Avenues between U.S. Highway 18 and 225th Street, which was scheduled to begin on Oct. 31. Lastly, Heartland was to pave theee foot shoulders on both sides of the road along County Road B55 (170th), between Quail and U.S. Highway 69, starting on Nov. 1.

“Our guys are doing the rock shoulders along Crane and Eden only as these are extra work,” Purvis said. “Having us do it saves about $5,000.”

Purvis also announced the hire of two new maintenance equipment operators in the secondary roads department, Jason Hejlik at the Miller Shed and James Menke at the Klemme shed. He noted that Hejlik has 22 years of experience as a municipal driver and resides only about four miles away from the Miller shop.

“James Menke was with Holland Contracting for 14 years,” Purvis said. “He’ll be a really good addition to our Klemme shed.”