Hancock County addresses nearby highly pathogenic avian influenza concerns

Hancock County engineer Jeremy Purvis addressed concerns about spread of avian influenza at the March 28 supervisors meeting.

The county's secondary roads department recently responded to concerns about keeping the bird flu away from a poultry farm on Iowa Avenue, between 200th and 190th Streets, south of Britt.

Purvis said there was inquiry about possibly closing a county road nearby, but that did not occur. There is a confirmed case of the avian flu in Franklin County and officials are concerned about potential spread to Hancock County while looking at ways to help prevent it.

“Counties that have confirmed cases are not recommending to close down any roads nearby,” Purvis said. “Biosecurity into the poultry facilities is number one in stopping the spread. However, the county did spray calcium chloride on the road this weekend to help with dust control at this facility. We will continue to monitor and take recommendations from Emergency Management.”

Purvis cited a webinar about highly pathogenic avian influenza held recently by Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship officials. Disposal will occur at the infected premise, which eliminates the need for “clean” and “dirty” routing and road signs, one official noted.

Bridge project could impact RAGBRAI

Purvis also announced that when the county closes old Highway 18 (225th) just west of Hutchins, for a summer bridge project, the detour to move traffic east and west will include Highway 18. A 3.3-detour will take an estimated 6 minutes of drive time, depending upon conditions.

“We will take traffic up on Crane Avenue by Hillside Golf Course, across Highway18 to Eden Avenue, and back to old Highway 18,” Purvis said.

Purvis said work on the bridge project could start in May and be completed by August or September.

The detour is anticipated to impact riders on the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. RAGBRAI will take place July 23-30 with passage through the Woden, Crystal Lake, and Britt areas anticipated about midway through the bike ride.

Drinking water alternative

Visitors and employees may soon have an alternative to drinking fountain tap water in the basement of the Hancock County Law Enforcement Center.

County supervisors agreed to have maintenance supervisor Kevin Hoeft proceed with plans remove a leaking water fountain that is in disrepair. Due to requirements to maintain a source of drinking water there and the prohibitive cost of installing a new water fountain, supervisors asked Hoeft investigate the purchase or rental of a water cooler and the provision of bottled water service there. It could provide what many consider a healthy alternative to tap water.

“Most rec centers, that’s what they have,” supervisor Sis Greiman said. “That sounds like the most effective, sensible thing if we have to do it.”

Hoeft estimated that it could cost up to $5,000 minimum to replace the water fountain. He said there could also be unknown additional costs to doing so after getting into the wall and evaluating the situation. It could entail costly brick and plumbing work as well as retro fitting adjustments. Hoeft will work with a local contractor to get the water line sealed and wall covered at minimal cost to his department.

Hoeft has been emptying a five-gallon pail of water from beneath the broken fountain every morning. He said it needs to be removed as soon as possible, which will require a temporary water shutoff to the complex.

Hoeft will also contact water cooler/water service companies for price quotes. The county may also consider purchasing its own water cooler and supplying its own water jugs for water service there. A final decision and approval of cost quote(s) will be made at an upcoming meeting.

Eldred Sherwood Park water/sewer project under budget

Hancock County Conservation Board Director Cale Edwards informed supervisors that the Eldred Sherwood Park water/sewer project came in well under budget after receiving bids. He said that the total project cost for engineering, parts, and construction would now be $226,708. On Feb. 14, supervisors allocated up to $374,783 for the project and delegated American Rescue Plan Act funds to it.

Edwards said the board has been doing everything possible to reduce costs, communicating with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and WHKS engineers. Staff will complete some installations such as special RV sewer caps to save costs and make everything more user friendly for park visitors after the work is done.

“It’s a heck of a lot cheaper than we originally anticipated,” Edwards said. “We’re really happy with it.”

He said the department will have budget amendments as a result of the “substantial cost savings,” but would like to keep the full funding in place to see if additional project costs arise. He also cited needing funds for repairing/upgrading electrical sites in Crystal Lake.

“Our general basic (fund) is not exactly full,” supervisor chair Jerry Tlach said. “This HVAC is costing a lot more than we thought.”

The total project cost of an upcoming LEC and courthouse HVAC upgrade is estimated at more than $2.2 million. It will be largely funded by use of ARPA monies.

“Let us get the project done and then re-evaluate, Edwards said. “We’ve got other expenses. People that we talk to are excited and people call and ask about it. It will be good when we get it done.”

Edwards said the work will begin as soon as possible in April and must be completed by May 20, with an anticipated May 25th park opening. It will require digging up portions of the grounds and reseeding.

“I’m glad you’re working hard on this,” supervisor Sis Greiman said. “Thank you. It’s wonderful.”

Eldred Sherwood Park is located off of County Road R66, 2185 120th Street, in rural Goodell. The 100 acre park includes a 21-acre manmade lake, campground with RV, and nature trail around the lake.

In other business, supervisors approved:

Termination of the 28E Agreement for Social Services between Winnebago, Hancock, and Worth Counties, effective June 1 with notice to be given 30 days prior to June 1. County officials are working on drafting plans for a new or amended agreement.

Signing a letter allowing for the relocation of existing tile in Hancock County drainage district 7 for Iowa Economic Development Authority recertification of a Forest City rail and industrial park project.

Contract with Rognes Brothers Excavating of Lake Mills for drainage district 66 main tile improvements.

Proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and April 1 as National Child Abuse Awareness Day.

Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Hillside Golf and Dining, LLC.

