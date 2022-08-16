Hancock County accepts Mechanical Air bid; HVAC project to start this fall

On Aug. 15, Hancock County supervisors accepted the $1.73 million bid of Mechanical Air in Mason City for the county’s courthouse and law enforcement center HVAC project.

“We only received one bid, from Mechanical Air of Mason City,” said Alex Matheson of consultant MODUS. “They do a lot of the maintenance work already for the courthouse and the law enforcement center.”

The engineer’s estimate for the heating, cooling, and ventilation upgrade in both buildings was $1.9 million, but included about $339,000 of pre-ordered equipment for the project, according to Matheson. He noted that the bid quote is well within the county budget.

“The main factors (for cost increases) appear to be labor and some of the material costs for our particular design,” Matheson said.

“We budgeted more, thinking this could happen, so the money is there to do the project,” Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach said.

What was initially intended to be a mid-September construction start date could spill into October, according to Matheson. He said that a number of Mechanical Air projects have been delayed due to supply chain issues.

“They would like to start in October,” he said. “It’s not that they can’t (start earlier). It’s just what they’d prefer. Initially, there will be lots of demolition. We want cooling right up to the change of system. I think they can start their procurement process immediately.”

He suggested they can probably start demolition of cooling equipment by late October or early November. A new boiler unit to be installed is already on hand.

“We’re just happy they can get to it this year,” Supervisor Gary Rayhons said.

“It’s our intention to never be without cooling and heating in the building,” said Matheson, noting that HVAC replacements will occur in phases with boiler work likely to begin by May 2023.

Land sale final determination

Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to sell 12.82 acres total located south of County Road B63 (110th Street) in rural Goodell. It is the county’s former Katuin Gravel Pit located in section 34 of Twin Lake Township.

Ryan Walk of Kanawha will pay $4,850 an acre and a total amount of $62,177 to purchase the land. The transfer of ownership to Walk will be via quit claim deed with the closing date set for Sept. 7.

No public comments were received as part of a hearing on the land sale. County Engineer Jeremy Purvis described the land as good hunting ground with woodland on a portion of it. He said the county acquired some of the land parcels in the late 1930s and added adjacent parcels in the late 1950s.

In other business, supervisors learned that, in addition to the upcoming absence and then retirement of maintenance supervisor Kevin Hoeft, his custodial assistant is resigning, effective on Aug. 24.

“The new guy that gets hired is going to be working nine-hour days and weekends right off the bat,” Hoeft said. “We need someone, there’s no doubt about it.”

Supervisors decided to convene the committee that was established to work through the process of finding Hoeft’s replacement and then revisit the matter at their next weekly meeting.

In other business, supervisors agreed to an independent contractor agreement with Elizabeth Powers for cleaning of the Hancock County Public Health Building located at 545 State Street in Garner. According to the terms of the contract, Powers’ husband, Jeff Powers, may assist her. It was noted that Powers already works in the building and should already have building access.