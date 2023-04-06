Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis unveiled the county’s five-year roads and bridge construction plan to supervisors on April 3 in Garner. It includes a large-scale paving project on the county’s most trafficked county road, B14/330th Street.

“The Airport Blacktop on the south side of Forest City is planned to be completed in 2024, from U.S. Highway 69 to the Cerro Gordo County line,” Purvis said. “We are planning to do a 4-inch cold in-place recycling with widening from 22 to 24 feet wide, and then a resurfacing of 3-inch hot mix asphalt. At the same time, we will also resurface the one-mile stretches of Sage Avenue and Yale Avenue (R74). River Road (R70) will be resurfaced the following year from B14 to Valley Road.”

The price tag for the 8.17-mile stretch of the Airport Blacktop is estimated at $3.35 million. Nearly two miles of hot mix asphalt paving on R74, from B12 to the Winnebago County line, and Sage Avenue, from B14 to 340th Street will cost about $650,000.

“We’re planning to do resurfacing of Valley Road in 2025,” Purvis said. “We don’t have enough to do it in 2024, so we’re doing it over two years.”

A nearly 3.5-mile asphalt project for Sioux Avenue and Old Highway 18 East to the Cerro Gordo County line is slated for 2027. It is estimated it will cost $1 million. Paving for B16, from R35 east of Crystal Lake to U.S. Highway 69 is planned for nearly eight miles of asphalt paving in 2028 at a price tag of $3.2 million. It will be a continuation of the 2025 River Road project in the northern part of the county. However, Purvis noted that project could be pushed back even further into the future if funds are not available.

“The bid prices have increased so much that we’re having to break projects up just to get them done,” Purvis said. “The prices have just jumped up so much. There’s more funding for bridges, but bridges cost a lot more too. We need more dollars for roads. We’re not getting enough Farm to Market funds to keep up with it.”

Purvis noted 2024 bridge replacements to occur in 2024, including two box culverts that are planned near Woden at costs of $350,000 and $225,000 plus one near Kanawha for $250,000. Purvis said the Woden area bridge replacement will be tied together under one project.

A slew of bridge replacement projects are planned in the county in 2025, including one on James Avenue/R35 in the vicinity of the Britt Golf Course at a cost of $225,000.

“Currently, that bridge is not load rated yet,” said Purvis, noting that it is expected to load-rated before too long.

Several other bridges are scheduled for box culvert replacements in 2025, each at an estimated cost of $350,000. A load-rated bridge near the Bob Kern residence is among those slated to be replaced in 2025.

Purvis cited a wait-and-see approach regarding the future Duncan frontage roads project just off of U.S. Highway 18.

“The Iowa Department of Transportation is looking to do more future Highway 18 improvements and we want our project to coincide with what they are doing,” Purvis said. “At this time, we don’t know what year their project will take place as it’s currently unfunded in their five-year program. The IDOT has indicated there would be turn lanes on both sides of the road.”

Supervisors approved the secondary roads department’s five-year plan as presented. The also approved the department’s IDOT fiscal year 2024 budget, which includes more than $10.2 million in estimated receipts and $6.5 million of expenditures.

In other business, supervisors agreed that Maintenance Director Jake Schreur should move forward with adding handicap accessibility to the door entrance to the board chambers. Aside from some electrical, Schreur said the work can be done largely in-house with the existing door being used.

Supervisors also approved a $450 bid from Jeremy Gouge of Garner to purchase the two fuel tanks from the county’s former emergency generator. The generator has already been moved and relocated. Gouge said he will have insurance and may hire a crane service to move the tanks.

In his secondary roads reports, County Engineer Purvis reported that all rural county roads are finally open. He said that the last portion of Crane Avenue had reopened.

“The roads are firming up pretty good out there,” Purvis said. “There are no problems at this time.”