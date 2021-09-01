Hancock County 4-Hers bring home ribbons from state fair in Des Moines

Hancock County 4-Hers showed well in livestock and building exhibits at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 12-22.

Sixteen Hancock County exhibitors took cattle, swine, or dogs to the state fair and 23 4-Hers had static exhibits that were selected from the county fair to advance to state fair competition.

Nataly Lattimore was the Reserve Champion in Intro Obedience with her dog, Ezra. Kylie Anderson was the Reserve Champion in 'Other breeds' breeding heifer. Gage Konz was the Reserve Champion for intermediate showmanship. The ISU Extension Office provided all other results for Hancock County participants as follows:

Static Exhibits

Horticulture and Plant Science - Brinley Hiscocks, Britt Broncos, red ribbon for a presentation that compares three different fertilizers with different nitrogen percentages over a five-week time span.

Veterinary Science - Isabel Stromer, Concord Challengers, red ribbon for an educational poster on heaves in horses, what types of treatments, prevention, and the symptoms that are included.