Hancock County 4-Hers bring home ribbons from state fair in Des Moines

Hancock County 4-Hers showed well in livestock and building exhibits at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 12-22.
Sixteen Hancock County exhibitors took cattle, swine, or dogs to the state fair and 23 4-Hers had static exhibits that were selected from the county fair to advance to state fair competition.
Nataly Lattimore was the Reserve Champion in Intro Obedience with her dog, Ezra. Kylie Anderson was the Reserve Champion in 'Other breeds' breeding heifer. Gage Konz was the Reserve Champion for intermediate showmanship. The ISU Extension Office provided all other results for Hancock County participants as follows:
Static Exhibits
Horticulture and Plant Science - Brinley Hiscocks, Britt Broncos, red ribbon for a presentation that compares three different fertilizers with different nitrogen percentages over a five-week time span.
Veterinary Science - Isabel Stromer, Concord Challengers, red ribbon for an educational poster on heaves in horses, what types of treatments, prevention, and the symptoms that are included.
Photography - Anna Wirtjes, North West Chargers, blue ribbon for an 8 by 10-inch photo featuring a picture of Anna's sister with sunflowers in the background.
Photography - Katelyn Beenken, North West Chargers, red ribbon for a color 11 by 14-inch finished size entry photo, matted in black with a photo of a moth on a leaf.
Photography - Katrina Ross, Independent Members, blue ribbon for an 11 by 14-inch finished size photo of a child and sunflower matted in black.
Photography - Bridget Odom, Elcon Indians, red ribbon for a Pilot Knob State Park 11 by 14-inch flower photo matted in black.
Photography - Hayden Lang, Orthel Jolly Workers, blue ribbon for an 11 by 14-inch photo of natural spring water and bluff matted in black.
Visual Arts/Original Art - Morgan Lillebo, Elcon Indians, blue ribbon for an 11 by 7-inch live edge wood burned flower and vines, using shading and small detailed techniques.
Visual Arts/Original Art - Madie Lillebo, Elcon Indians, blue ribbon for a 16 by 11-inch dark burned board with the outline of a dog emphasized by a light colored string.
Visual Art/Original Art - Madie Lillebo, Elcon Indians, blue ribbon for a wood burning 10 by 11-inch circular wooden piece featuring sun rays, mountains, and tress along bottom border of the unit.
Clothing and Fashion/Constructed/Sewn - Madison Renner, Elcon Indians, red ribbon for floral sleeveless romper, cinched at the waist with white fabric with pink and burgundy floral roses printed on the fabric.
Clothing and Fashion/Constructed/Sewn - Katelyn Beenken, North West Chargers, blue ribbon for bright yellow shorts with a white leaf imprint.
Food and Nutrition/Prepared Products - Luke DeWaard, Britt Broncos, red ribbon for sweet and moist honey cornbread.
Food and Nutrition/Prepared Products - Luke Lamb, Concord Challengers, blue ribbon for homemade dinner buns.
Food and Nutrition/Prepared Products - McKenzie Lyman, blue ribbon for baking powder biscuits from scratch.
Home Improvement - Kollin Hanson, Garfield Sluggers, blue ribbon for a wooden antique chimney cabinet restoration.
Home Improvement - Emma Kudej, Orthel Jolly Workers, blue ribbon for jar “home” saying with neutral colored flowers and a tray.
Home Improvement - Paige Roberts, Concord Challengers, blue ribbon for "Land of the Free, Because of the Brave" patriotic shadow box with rolled paper flowers.
Home Improvement - Katelyn Beenken, North West Chargers, blue ribbon for a refinished wooden bench with metal ends.
Sewing and Needle Arts/Constructed Item - Chelsea Dodd, FLL Universal Chaos, red ribbon for white curtains with a navy fish imprint.
$10 Meal Challenge - Lexie Malek, Garfield Sluggers, blue ribbon for grilled cheese and tomato soup on a white display board featuring photos and pricing data.
Citizenship and Civic Engagement - Cami Haugland, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon for sewing telemetry holders for HCHS cardiac rehabilitation department poster.
Communication Posters - Emma Miller, Garfield Sluggers, certificate of recognition for Dive-In, Join 4-H poster featuring blue card stock background with white paper fish in bright colors.
Communication Posters - Kollin Hanson, Garfield Sluggers, seal of merit for 4-H Grows poster featuring corn stalks and popcorn.
Leadership - Wyatt Eekhoff, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon for Wyatt's Warriors leadership project about raising awareness for type 1 diabetes and raising funds for research.
Mechanics - Jordan Klooster, Concord Challengers, blue ribbon for a 9-foot metal and wood ATV dump trailer.
Small Engine - Kollin Hanson, Garfield Sluggers, blue ribbon for a 1966 John Deere 110 round fender restoration.
Small Engine - Nolan Rauk, Garfield Sluggers, blue ribbon for a John Deere 322 restoration.
Woodworking - Kollin Hanson, Garfield Sluggers, blue ribbon for a 53 by 22-inch purple and dark stained “Little Library” with plexiglass on the door and with a wooden stand.
Beef
Breeding Beef/Other Breeds - Jaelyn Anderson, Elcon Indians, blue ribbon; Kylie Anderson, Elcon Indians, purple ribbon (second place) Reserve Champion Breeding Beef/Other Breeds; Marissa Muff, Valient Vikings, purple ribbon.
Market Beef/Maine-Anjou - Garett Cash, Garfield Sluggers, blue ribbon.
Market Beef/Crossbred Steers - Garrett Cash, Garfield Sluggers, blue ribbon; Jamie Hejlik, Concord Challengers, purple ribbon; Emma Kudej, Orthel Jolly Workers, red ribbon; Logan Kudej, Concord Challengers, red ribbon.
Dog
Dog Obedience and Handling/Intro Class - Nataly Lattimore, Orthel Jolly Workers, purple ribbon (second place), Reserve Champion High Scoring Intro Class.
Goats
Meat Goats/Breeding Meat Goats/Jr. Winter Does (January, 2021) - Julia Hill, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon.
Meat Goats/Breeding Meat Goats/Yearling Does (Sept.1-Dec. 31, 2019) - Julia Hill, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon.
Swine
Breeding Swine/Duroc - Nathan Bixel, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon.
Breeding Swine/Poland/China - Jonah Pringnitz, Concord Challengers, blue ribbon.
Breeding Swine/Spotted - Nathan Bixel, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon.
Breeding Swine/Commercial Gilts - Gage Konz, Elcon Indians, blue ribbon.
Market Swine/Chester White - Brady Bixel, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon.
Market Swine/Duroc - Jacob Greiman, Elcon Indians, blue ribbon
Market Swine/Spotted - Jordan Klooster, Concord Challengers, blue ribbon.
Market Swine/Crossbred Market Gilts - Brady Bixel, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon; Brady Bixel, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon; Jacob Greiman, Elcon Indians, blue ribbon; Jonah Pringnitz, Concord Challengers, blue ribbon;
Market Swine/Crossbred Market Barrows - Jordan Klooster, Concord Challengers, blue ribbon; Nathan Bixel, Britt Broncos, blue ribbon; Gage Konz, Elcon Indians, purple ribbon (second place); Gage Konz, Elcon Indians, blue ribbon; Jonah Pringnitz, Concord Challengers blue ribbon.