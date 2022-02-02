Hancock County $2.255 loan could have 24-cent tax levy impact next fiscal year

Hancock County supervisors on Jan. 31 approved a resolution authorizing a loan agreement, as well as a bonding of $2.255 million with provision for the levy of taxes for repayment over 10 years. It will fund several county capital improvement projects.

Projects include the acquisition and installation of emergency communications equipment and systems related to the county’s new tower near Duncan, repairs to the county courthouse northwest tower roof, and the addition of a courthouse east vestibule entrance.

To collect a direct annual tax sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds as they come due, all taxable property in the county will be levied to sufficiently produce the following annual amounts in upcoming fiscal years, beginning July 1: 2022 - $253,380; 2023 - $251,200; 2024 - $252,000; 2025 - $252,700; 2026 - $253,300; 2027 - $253,800; 2028 - $254,200; 2029 - $254,500; 2030 - $249,700; 2031 - $249,900.

Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman estimated for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year that the tax levy impact should be about 24 cents per $1,000 valuation. She noted that the tax levy can change every year due to valuations and county officials won’t know successive years until after valuations are completed in December.

On Jan. 18, supervisors approved bonding service with Robert W. Baird & Co. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which offered an interest rate of 1.4940 percent.

During their Jan. 31 public forum, supervisors responded to public concerns raised by Gary Schleusner about the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) bike riders coming through the county this summer. It was noted that bike riders will likely come through the Woden, Crystal Lake, and Britt areas, even though it is a far northern Iowa route this year.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons said that unanticipated costs and liabilities are among the biggest concerns.

“Last time they came through Garner, they had an organizational meeting and provided a packet,” supervisor Sis Garman said. “There are people that will jump in just for a day and will not be registered.”

County emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington said that last time, Hancock County did not issue permits for vendor stands despite requests, due to public health inspector concerns.

Hancock County Sheriff Rob Gerdes said that week should be business as usual for the Sheriff’s Department. He said there are no plans to divert department resources for things such as traffic control, at the current time.

“We have other duties,” Gerdes said. “Just because RAGBRAI is coming through that day doesn’t mean we aren’t going to be doing other things.”

The 2022 RAGBRAI event will take place July 23-30. It will start in Sergeant Bluff and end in Lansing. In between, riders will overnight in Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City, and West Union. The northern route is roughly 430 miles

In other business, supervisors:

Appointed Heidi Metz to the Hancock County Adult Advisory Committee.

Approved the $112,445 low bid of Reutzel Excavating of Burt for work on Drainage District 1 and 2 East Main open ditch repair. A Bolton and Menk representative said the bid was about 24 percent less than the engineer’s estimate of $147,000. The project that involves bank shaping and tree removal is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 15.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

