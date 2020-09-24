Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Maas, St. Ansgar's Witt dominate at Central Springs meet

Colman says because of Maas’ work ethic, personality and attitude, the sky is the limit for her in the future. Colman mentioned that there’s weeks in the offseason that Maas will run every day and work herself to the brink of exhaustion.

According to Maas, all the early success in her career just means her hard work is paying off. Now she’s after a new goal in her first season: the state meet.

“We’re not really sure where our districts will be, but our hope is she can get to state,” Colman said. “If she keeps running like she is, she’s got a really good shot at it.”

Not too long after Maas finished up the girls’ race at Central Springs, St. Ansgar junior Riley Witt finished his race. Much like the girls’ winner before him, there was a sizeable gap between Witt and the runner in second-place. 50 seconds to be exact.

Witt finished his race with a personal-best time of 16:26. The win is the fourth win of five total meets in the 2020 season.

“Going into this race, I knew it was going to be a fast course and there was a possibility of this one being one to get me down to state,” Witt said. “So I really wanted to see what I got at this course and just try my best because this is the only meet we’ve got this week.”