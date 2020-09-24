Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Maas, St. Ansgar's Witt dominate at Central Springs meet

If you started cooking a hot pocket in the microwave when Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) freshman Lydia Maas’ feet crossed the finish line, the hot pocket would be ready to eat just in time to watch the second-place finisher cross.
Maas finished in first place with a time of 19 minutes, 36 seconds at the Central Springs cross country meet on Thursday night – two minutes ahead of the next-best finish. To her, winning the meet isn’t unusual. To everybody else, seeing a freshman win so convincingly is.
“She’s amazing,” HDC coach Christina Colman said with a smile on her face.
The 14-year-old won the middle school conference meet in both her seventh and eighth grade year, and has already won three varsity meets in high school.
“This year is my first high school races and I’m kind of getting a feel for how varsity runs it,” Maas said. “Because it’s definitely different than middle school was.”
Although Maas says it’s more difficult to run in high school, you’d never know it by watching her run. In most of her races, she gets out ahead of competitors and never looks back. The only thing ahead of her is the pace cart.
“I always try to keep it in my head that they can come back, because some girls have really good kicks and you never really know until you’re out there,” Maas said. “So I definitely try not to count everybody else out and be naïve, but it does get to a point in the race where you kind of figure out that it probably just is you and your time and then I just try to chase the cart.”
Colman says because of Maas’ work ethic, personality and attitude, the sky is the limit for her in the future. Colman mentioned that there’s weeks in the offseason that Maas will run every day and work herself to the brink of exhaustion.
According to Maas, all the early success in her career just means her hard work is paying off. Now she’s after a new goal in her first season: the state meet.
“We’re not really sure where our districts will be, but our hope is she can get to state,” Colman said. “If she keeps running like she is, she’s got a really good shot at it.”
Not too long after Maas finished up the girls’ race at Central Springs, St. Ansgar junior Riley Witt finished his race. Much like the girls’ winner before him, there was a sizeable gap between Witt and the runner in second-place. 50 seconds to be exact.
Witt finished his race with a personal-best time of 16:26. The win is the fourth win of five total meets in the 2020 season.
“Going into this race, I knew it was going to be a fast course and there was a possibility of this one being one to get me down to state,” Witt said. “So I really wanted to see what I got at this course and just try my best because this is the only meet we’ve got this week.”
Witt is no stranger to success. The standout runner made it to the state meet a year ago and finished 27th overall as a sophomore – something he was disappointed in. A year older and better, he’s hoping to improve upon last season’s performance.
“Last year I went in ranked fifth and kind of choked at state. It was just first time making it to state jitters. I was just nervous and scared,” Witt said. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I think medaling this year would be pretty cool. A really up-there goal would be top-10 just to show them what I’ve got as a junior.”
St. Ansgar coach Colin Zidlicky says that cross country can sometime get ignored as a sport, especially in St. Ansgar. To have Witt turning heads in the community and on the course is a neat feeling for the program.
“It’s really awesome to see your student, your athlete and your school being the one that everyone is looking to,” Zidlicky said. “Because every single person there watching the race is watching that first person and seeing what school are they from.”
Before every race, Witt will write something a word or phrase on his finger to motivate him during the race. The word for Thursday night’s race? Expectation.
“Because everybody expects me to do good, so that gives me a little bit of intimidation and nerves,” Witt said. “As long as you show up and do your best, people will understand.”
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!