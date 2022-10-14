Halloween hikes will be held at Pilot Knob State Park on Oct. 22

Friends of Pilot Knob Halloween Hikes will be held on Oct. 22 at Pilot Knob State Park. Children and parents will meet at the Stone Shelter.

The Halloween hike for children under age 14 will begin at 4:30 p.m. The children will receive goodie bags and are encouraged to dress in their holiday costumes. They will hike around Deadman's Lake and learn about the nocturnal animals that live at Pilot Knob.

Register at www.strideevents.com/events/halloween-hike/2022/register.

The first annual Deadman’s Lake Haunted Hike is for ages 14 and older will begin at 7 p.m. The night hike will feature scares and surprises, so participation waivers must be signed by an adult for participating children. Cost of the evening hike is $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

Register at www.strideevents.com/events/deadmans-lake-haunted-hike/2022/register.