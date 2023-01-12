Half dozen FCHS cross country seniors commit to Iowa colleges, universities

Lili Nelson is one of the most heralded in a group of a half dozen FCHS senior cross country runners that signed letters of intent with Iowa colleges and universities on Jan. 11.

In a signing ceremony in the FCHS auditorium, Nelson said she selected Northwestern Christian College in Orange City after an overnight visit after the district cross country meet. She practiced with the college team the next day.

“I really fell in love with the school and the community,” Nelson said. “I had a really good time there. I enjoyed the team and the atmosphere of the community and the campus. Academically, it will be great for my interest in exercise science and physical education.”

The daughter of Nathan and Jane Nelson, Lili Nelson has been a four-time first team all-conference selection for the Indians. She is a three-time state qualifier in cross country and a two-time state track and field qualifier. Nelson will be attending Northwestern with both an academic and athletic scholarship, which is for cross country and track.

“She’s leaving a lasting mark on the program,” Head Cross Country Coach D.J. Wolfram said. “That’s going to be very hard to replace. Her personality will be way harder to replace than even the athleticism. I started as coach eight months ago and it’s been a blessing to work with her.”

Coach Wolfram said it is fitting that one of the most talented runners in Iowa is going to continue to represent as only she can at an Iowa college.

“I truly believe her best running days are ahead of her still,” Wolfram said. “Nothing that she accomplishes going forward would surprise me.”

Five of Nelson’s talented cross country teammates mirrored her success by signing their own letters of intent to run at Iowa colleges and universities. Two of them are the twin sons of AJ and Heather Welch – Jadyn and Josiah Welch, who both chose Buena Vista University in Storm Lake for their academic and athletic pursuits.

“I want to do video editing as a job in the future,” Jadyn Welch said. “They have a really good editing program there.”

Both of them noted that they feel confident about their decisions to attend BVU because of the exceptional coaching staff and team there. Jadyn Welch said he has taken great pride in wearing the FCHS uniform, so he’ll miss that the most.

“I also chose it because I’m going into computer science,” Josiah Welch said. “I will mostly miss my peers here and the high school teams in general, but I’m looking forward to a lot of new friendships being made there.”

Josiah Welch has been academic all-state, second team all-conference, and a state qualifier. Jadyn Welch, who will specifically study digital media and graphic design, has been first team all-conference and a state qualifier.

Hannah and Sarah Lunning are another pair of twins, who as FCHS senior runners signed letters of intent. They will both attend NIACC in Mason City next school year. They will both receive cross country scholarship assistance there, according to their future coach, Steven Story. He head coaches the Trojans’ women’s and men’s cross country programs.

“I’m excited we’ll have them,” Story said. “They ran so well together with similar times. It will add to the strength and depth of the program, having more runners coming in ready to go.”

“I’ve wanted to go to NIACC for nursing and running,” Hannah Lunning said. “When I heard they wanted me to go there, I knew the team success there has been really good in past years. I wanted to be a part of it.”

Hannah Lunning has been named all-conference honorable mention in high school. Sarah Lunning, whose area of study will be business and accounting, has been academic all-state as well as a first team all-conference selection.

“I am going because she’s going,” Sarah Lunning said. “This year, we’re both going to NIACC and we’re really excited about it.”

An interesting twist is, currently, both of them are looking to transfer to a larger school for academic pursuits after one year at NIACC. Hannah said she is looking at the University of Iowa because of the medical program there and Sarah is planning to transfer to Northwestern Christian College. The Lunning twins are the daughters of Alan and Wendy Lunning.

“The team here is like family and it’s hard to leave that, but we’ll hopefully find some of the same things with the new team at NIACC,” Hannah Lunning said.

Carson Strukel signed his letter of intent to attend Coe College in Cedar Rapids. He will receive an academic scholarship to pursue his political science and business administration double-major ambitions. He cited Coe’s strong internship program as well as a good campus and athletic facilities, including a resurfaced indoor track, as factors in his decision.

“In Division III, I’ll just be on an academic scholarship,” Strukel said. “I kind of preferred that just in case I get injured or something.”

Strukel has been academic all-state, second team all-conference, and a state qualifier. He has also excelled in many other extracurricular activities throughout his years at FCHS.

“I’m unsure about all the extra activities in college,” Strukel said. “I hope to be part of their writing center. I also might just enjoy not have 20 activities going on at any one time.”

However, he will continue running as will the other five FCHS seniors who participated in the signing ceremony.

“It’s great that all six of them will be running cross country and track,” said Coach Wolfram. “It is most important to open up these kids to opportunities outside of these halls where they will continue to learn life lessons and face challenges. To continue chasing your passion is awesome.”

Wolfram called this year’s senior group of FCHS cross runners unprecedented in terms of their leadership, dedication, and results.

“Talking to teachers who have been here forever, nobody can recall this big a class of seniors doing this, whether it is Division I or not, to have six is unprecedented. Personally, I struggled with not tearing up because of how proud I was of them.”

He went on to say it meant even more to him as their coach than all the team and individual athletic achievements during his first season at FCHS.

“This is more important,” Wolfram said. “These individuals are cream of the crop. It is the biggest part of my time here, so far. This group blazed the trail. They brought an identity of hard work, winning, and continuing education. All six were exceptional teammates and students in the classroom.”

Wolfram noted that the ceremony honorees who were not academic all-state were all very close to that distinction. He emphasized that their classroom work is tied to their success. Coach Wolfram also said he is making plans to acquire a T-shirt for each institution of higher learning his runners attend. He said he wants to incorporate them into a growing quilt symbolizing the outgrowth of the program.