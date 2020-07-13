Halbach leads Osage to next round of regionals

"I just do a lot of specific pitching things like working on my fastball and working on my rise ball, curve ball, everything," Halbach said. "I just focus specifically on those type of things."

Through four innings of play, both teams couldn't get on the scoreboard. Both Halbach and Denver sophomore pitcher Sydney Eggena had each seen 14 batters, striking out five of them in those four innings. Something had to give.

With runners on first and third base in the bottom of the fifth inning, Halbach came through in the clutch at the plate. She had an infield hit that scored the runner on third. When Denver's defense was focused on the play at first base, Osage snuck another runner in to make the score 2-0.

"I think there's so much pressure in that situation for both teams, that I think that they got a little bit rattled in the moment," Huffman said. "We just kept playing. Really heads up base running."

Whether it was in the circle or at the plate, Halbach kept delivering for the Green Devils.

"She's just a really great softball player. She plays a lot of softball in the off season and puts in a lot of work. It's nice to see that pay off," Huffman said. "She just keeps getting better."