Halbach leads Osage to next round of regionals

In the first match-up between the Osage and Denver softball teams on June 16 in Osage, sophomore Ashley Halbach set a school record for strikeouts in a game. She sat down 16 batters in a 5-4 victory that night.
The second time around in postseason play, Halbach shined just as bright.
Halbach struck out eight batters and had the infield hit that scored Osage's only two runs in a 2-0 victory over Denver on Monday night in the first round of Class 2A, Region 6 action.
"I love it when I have games like that. It's just fun," Halbach said. "I think I just have a lot of support from my teammates. They just talk to me a lot and it helps."
After such a close victory in the first contest between the two, Osage head coach Ryan Huffman knew his girls were in for a tough test on Monday night.
"I went and watched Denver last week and they've improved a lot," Huffman said. "I know that they played here and we pitched Ashley. Some of those girls were seeing her for the sixth and seventh time this year, so I knew that was going to be a challenge."
The real challenge, it seemed, was for Denver's offense. The Cyclones struggled against Halbach, earning just four hits and plating zero runners. Halbach, who plays on travel teams throughout the year, wasn't surprised with the end result of the game. After all, she's worked hard in the off season to make sure she can deliver in games like Monday.
"I just do a lot of specific pitching things like working on my fastball and working on my rise ball, curve ball, everything," Halbach said. "I just focus specifically on those type of things."
Through four innings of play, both teams couldn't get on the scoreboard. Both Halbach and Denver sophomore pitcher Sydney Eggena had each seen 14 batters, striking out five of them in those four innings. Something had to give.
With runners on first and third base in the bottom of the fifth inning, Halbach came through in the clutch at the plate. She had an infield hit that scored the runner on third. When Denver's defense was focused on the play at first base, Osage snuck another runner in to make the score 2-0.
"I think there's so much pressure in that situation for both teams, that I think that they got a little bit rattled in the moment," Huffman said. "We just kept playing. Really heads up base running."
Whether it was in the circle or at the plate, Halbach kept delivering for the Green Devils.
"She's just a really great softball player. She plays a lot of softball in the off season and puts in a lot of work. It's nice to see that pay off," Huffman said. "She just keeps getting better."
Halbach and her teammates will need to be at their best in their next game, as they play a strong Columbus Catholic team on Wednesday night in the second round of regionals.
"I know they're traditionally a very good program," Huffman said. "They went to the state tournament last year. Very well coached. They do a lot of the fundamental stuff. It'll be a good challenge."
In order to steal a win from Sailors, Huffman knows it'll take a bit more on the offensive side of things.
"We're going to have to put the ball in play a little more than we did tonight," Huffman said. "Defensively we're going to have to play well."
Regardless of how tough the team is that Osage goes up against, there's one thing Halbach and the squad don't lack: confidence.
"I think that we can go really far in the season," Halbach said.
Osage moves to 9-6 on the season and will play in the second round of regionals on the road against Columbus Catholic. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
