Guest writer Dana Yost to be featured at Waldorf University event on Feb. 1

Waldorf University will host poet and author Dana Yost on Feb. 1. The event is a part of the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series sponsored by the Waldorf University English Department and Creative Writing Department.

The reading is free and open to the public from 5-6 p.m. on the 2nd floor mezzanine of the Boman Fine Arts Center, located at 225 John K. Hanson Drive in Forest City. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are recommended.

Yost was a state and national award-winning daily newspaper editor and writer for 29 years, spending most of his career at the Marshall (Minnesota) Independent and West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.

Since 2008, Yost has authored eight books, and had poems published in numerous magazines and literary journals. He is a three-time nominee for the Pushcart Prize. His newest book is the novel “Before I Get Old”.

A graduate of Southwest Minnesota State University, he has lived his entire life in the rural Midwest, mostly in Minnesota, plus more than six years in Forest City. He currently lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

