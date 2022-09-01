Ground to be broken within week at Hancock County communications tower site

The permanent fix to provide long-term, reliable emergency communications to Hancock County law enforcement, fire, and EMS staff should quickly become reality after site preparation work for a new tower near Duncan begins on Sept. 6.

In an era of constraints on shipping and supplies, Hancock County Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington said there have been very few delays to this vital $1.8 million Motorola project. He noted that the total contract cost included about $300,000 for a multi-year maintenance agreement.

Pyramid is the primary construction contractor for the project that will begin with the initial ground and foundation work. Buffington said that will be about a two-week process to prepare for the new tower construction near Oak Avenue and Highway 18, just east of Duncan.

“I think in the next six weeks or so, we’ll start seeing the tower go up,” Buffington said. He noted that the tower will now be 250 feet high, instead of the initially planned 190-foot height because of some obstructions near Clear Lake for microwave transmissions to a Cerro Gordo communications tower on the south side of Mason City. It will also link to a tower in Winnebago County near the intersections of Highways 9 and 69 just north of Leland (Thompson corner). Buffington said the only pricing change to the original project plans is an additional $18,000, placed under the E-911 budget, for additional steel costs.

The county will continue to use the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System that was designed by Motorola Solutions nearly a decade ago. The statewide radio platform provides microwave-based radio communication to public safety agencies and others. Interoperability allows many different users to talk with each other on a robust system. The tower (and radio) upgrades should provide a permanent solution for county’s communication needs in the next 30-50 years for public safety, public works, public service, healthcare, schools, and more.

“We’ve been using it for a couple of years now,” Buffington said. “In north central Iowa, we’re a very heavy user. With the tower centrally located in Hancock County, we’ll be able to have much better radio communications for a very long time.”

Buffington explained that an “N plus 1” radio communications system that county emergency responders use will help maintain open lines of communication and the ability to hear all emergency communications from adjacent counties, which is not always the case presently.

“It’s going to provide better coverage throughout the county,” Buffington said. “It’s really a backup to a backup. It’ll enable them to be as prepared as they have to be for all scenarios. The more reliable communications for everyone in the county framework will be provided very far into the future. This will help when people need assistance from officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel while ensuring they stay as safe as possible. That’s their ammo.”

The tower and system upgrades will eliminate the county’s coverage drops, experienced primarily around Britt and Garner. The situation around Britt was bad enough that the Department of Public Safety temporarily installed a portable communications tower there.

“We’ve functionally figured out ways to make it work,” Buffington said. “There’s spots in Britt, even with that portable tower, where it’s still not fantastic. But it’s definitely going to get them by if somebody needs help.”

Buffington acknowledged that the backup generator for the new tower has not arrived yet and that there were several delays in receiving the generator for the courthouse and law enforcement center previously. If there are difficulties receiving the county’s 50-kilowatt Generac generator needed for the tower, the company is prepared to work directly with dealers to get one timely.

“The two potential holdups are the generator and the actual microwave dishes,” Buffington said. “The more technical components have not been a problem, but the actual dishes. When we signed the contract, we anticipated a minimum of 18 to 24 months to have everything. We’re pleased they are still citing the same completion date. It is slated for the end of March 2023, barring supply chain issues.”

He said delays are not expected at this time and many items have already been received, with some being rerouted to a Motorola warehouse in Des Moines in the interim.