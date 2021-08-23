Grimm participates in White Coat Ceremony

Benjamin Grimm of Osage was one of more than 140 first-year University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine students to participate in the 27th annual Arnold P. Gold Foundation White Coat Ceremony earlier this month.

The White Coat Ceremony is a celebrated experience as students enter medical school, according to the press release. In the presence of family, guests, and faculty members, students are welcomed into the medical community by leaders of the medical center and ceremonially "cloaked" with their white coat. Then, dressed in white, they stand to take the ancient Oath of Hippocrates, traditionally sworn at graduation.