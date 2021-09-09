Grief special seminar offered by Garner UMC every Sunday through Dec. 12

GriefShare, a faith-based special seminar and support group for people dealing with the loss of a loved one, will be meeting at Garner United Methodist Church every Sunday afternoon at 2:30 until Dec. 12.

Persons may begin at any time. According to a news release, it is a means that many people have found can help them begin putting their lives back together again.

Garner United Methodist Church is located at 885 Maben Avenue. Meetings will be held in the Fireside Room and people should enter the church through the north doors, according to the release.

Persons may contact the church at 641-923-2191 or Robin at 641-860-1704 with questions or for more information.

