Great-horned owls often guard nests this time of year across Iowa

Imagine walking out your front door, in the dead of a winter’s night, and hearing a soft, low sound coming from a nearby tree. It’s dark, so you can’t see what it is.

The telltale “hooting” reveals the sound to be a great-horned owl. You stop and wait for a few minutes. Then, you hear it again. There’s no need to be frightened; it’s actually a sound that you might hear on any late winter night.

Great-horned owls are Iowa’s earliest nesting raptors. They often nest in large tree cavities. They will also commandeer abandoned hawk nests for their own, establishing their nesting territories in mid-late winter. Usually, they lay their eggs by the end of January or early February, with both parents incubating the eggs for four weeks. It is during this nesting period that they are the most vocal, letting other birds of prey know just where their nesting territory is and warning them to stay away. Otherwise, they may face the wrath of Iowa’s largest raptor as it defends its nest, eggs, and eventually, its chicks.

Of course, like most other owls, great-horned owls are nocturnal, active at night and sleeping during the day. Actually, great-horns are most active at dawn and dusk, so you often don’t have to stay up late at night to hear them. They are large birds, standing almost two feet tall, with a wingspan of more than four feet. They often look even bigger, though, thanks to their “horns,” which are really just tufts of feathers. Despite this ominous presence, most of their body is made up of feathers so they actually only weight about three pounds.

Nonetheless, they are able to capture and kill relatively large prey animals, including rabbits, squirrels, and even other raptors. They also tend to feed on skunks. In fact, they are one of the only animals that includes skunks as a regular part of their diet. They will also feed on smaller prey animals such as mice, voles, shrews, and chipmunks.

Like other owls, great-horns have an amazing ability to catch their prey in almost total darkness. They have fantastic nighttime eyesight and can hear a mouse stepping on a twig from 75 feet away. They can also fly silently, allowing them to sneak up on their prey in the dark and remain undetected.

Although great-horned owls typically live in open, wooded areas, they can also live in towns. Because of their nocturnal nature, many people are unaware that they’re lurking in the darkness.

No matter where you live, if you’re out and about after dark, be sure to listen for a low, slow, hoot. This time of year, it’s not uncommon to hear. If you do hear it, somewhere in the night there’s an owl perched high overhead watching over and protecting its nest.

