FCHS students of social studies instructors Murray Anderson and Katie Osterman received a present-day history lesson on the United States federal government from U.S. Republican Senator Charles Grassley on May 23.

“All these young people have studied government or will,” Grassley said. “It is an opportunity to discuss what a senator does.”

Grassley said even the best teachers and literature can leave a void, which can be filled by such in-person visits. He noted that students often travel to meet with him in Washington, DC, including 4-H and FFA groups and history contest groups.

“I try to get to 10 to 12 high schools a year,” Grassley said. “I’ve been doing it that way for 43 years.”

Grassley provided students a glimpse of the typical life of a U.S. senator, saying that official business typically doesn’t begin until 10-10:30 a.m. on most days. However, he said most senators are in the office before 9 a.m. He said there may be staff briefings as well as radio, television, and newspaper communications between 9-10 a.m. Grassley added that committee meetings are often in the afternoon, but may be in the morning. He noted that many times, senators will have to drop everything they are doing for votes or amendments.

“I don’t miss votes,” Grassley emphasized.

Students asked many well-informed questions of Sen. Grassley. Those questions ranged from Title 42 border policy implementation and expiration, school shootings, and universal healthcare. He said he would be in favor of the reinstatement of Title 42 border policy.

“I don’t want the federal government running all healthcare,” Grassley said. “I’d do everything I could to ensure people have proper healthcare short of the government running it.”

Grassley also addressed questions regarding security concerns with China’s weather balloon that crossed most the continental U.S. before being shot down as well as Tik Tok use on social media. Grassley called both national security issues.

“It probably upsets a lot of young people (to say this),” said Grassley of Tik Tok. “It’s a threat to our national security. I think today I’d vote to not have Tik Tok in our country.”

“Unless it’s classified, we should have that information China got by flying that balloon over the United States,” Grassley continued.

Asked about the future of artificial intelligence, Grassley said he’s heard some scary things about how it will take jobs away from people, but that it may offer advantages to help businesses and industries. Regarding electric vehicles, Grassley said the market should dictate the vehicles and technology that are used. He questioned whether goals being set right now are realistic and noted that, right now, it can take 30 minutes or more to charge an electric vehicle while it is mere minutes to fill a gas vehicle.

Grassley told students he believes high inflation is the direct result of the Biden Administration and bad fiscal policy. He cited a Democratic economist, Larry Summers who formerly served as U.S. Treasury Secretary, who said the economy had turned for the better by December 2020, which was before President Joe Biden was sworn into office. Grassley also cited tremendously high federal spending by the current administration and commended Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his negotiations on the nation’s debt ceiling.

As an educational experience, students were able to observe local media interviews with Sen. Grassley after his question and answer session with them.

Asked if he was aware of reports of the current Administration meeting with World Health Organization officials to sign over U.S. sovereignty on healthcare via international treaty and whether Congress was doing anything about it, Grassley said the President and the Administration do not have Constitutional authority to do any such thing. He voiced concerns about WHO leaders and China not being forthcoming as they should be regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grassley noted the U.S. finances the WHO to a larger extent than China.

“Only if the Congress and the President let them do it, (could that happen),” said Grassley.

Grassley also responded to a question about whether there is need for livestock food labeling requirements pertaining to origin and health-related contents for American consumers.

“You ought to know where your meat comes from,” Grassley said. “I would support legislation that states that it ought to be labeled that way.”

Grassley also noted that the large renewable energy push could potentially have future consequences, such as electricity brownouts, if it is not handled responsibly. He noted how wind turbines froze up during a winter ice storm in Texas a few winters ago, which contributed to a large electric outage there. He also cited California regulations pertaining to increased use of electric cars that were coupled with warnings there not to use them at times.

“We’re (potentially) kind of in a bad situation,” said Grassley of rapid renewables expansion. “We should have enough redundancy through the coal and natural gas.”

Grassley was visiting many venues in 13 Iowa counties during a weeklong recess of the U.S. Senate.