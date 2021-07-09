Grassley announces staff office hours

Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) regional director based in Waterloo will hold traveling office hours throughout July in Mitchell County from 2-3 p.m. at the Osage Public Library’s meeting room, 406 Main Street; and Howard County from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Riceville Public Library’s Iowa room, 307 Woodland Avenue.

Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

These meetings will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Iowa. Participants must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Grassley is represented by his regional director, Matt Rector, and will not be in attendance.

According to the press release, Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases and other issues. Iowans can also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.

“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours is one way of doing that. My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government, and I hope anyone experiencing problems will use this resource,” Grassley said.

