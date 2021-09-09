Grants being accepted for flood relief

North Iowa Community Action Organization is currently accepting applications for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Individual Disaster Case Management for households in Mitchell, Gordo, Floyd, Kossuth and Worth counties living in areas impacted by recent storms and flooding.

The Governor’s Disaster Proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Program, which provides grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $43,920, for a family of three.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and for the expense of temporary housing. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of proclamation to submit an application. Final date to apply is: Oct. 14 for Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties; Oct. 15 for Mitchell and Kossuth counties; Oct. 16 for Worth County.

The grant application and instructions are available at the “Disaster Assistance” link on the Iowa Department of Human Services website: www.dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs North Iowa Community Action Organization will have addition forms to complete.

When and where to apply: North Iowa Community Action, Family Resource Center, 100 1st Street NW Suite 140, Mason City IA 50401 or by phone at 1-800-873-1899 from 8 a.m.-4:30p.m., Monday-Friday.

