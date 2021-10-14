 Skip to main content
Grant research course offered online

For those whose organizations or projects need funding, or who are considering grant proposal writing but do not know what the process entails, a new online program may help. It is called Grant Research and Writing: From Concept to Project Completion.

NIACC Logo

The instructor will walk participants through the process of determining the funding needed, where to request funding from, and what can be funded. They will also learn where to find grants, what to write in a grant proposal, and the steps that come after receive funding.

Those interested may register at niacc.augusoft.net (search course #9663).

There are two remaining sessions, 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 19 and 26.

The instructor is Jennifer Thiele, and the program is live online. Tuition is $79.

