Grandparents meet for first time in a year

The Foster Grandparents Program brings senior citizens in the community into local school systems to benefit students, teachers and the seniors themselves.
Osage Community School District has many foster grandparents such as Sheral Tumilson, who was featured in an April 13 article in the Mitchell County Press News.
According to a release from the school district, the program is always looking for more foster grandmas and grandpas.
The office that services Osage is headquartered out of Charles City, where Foster Grandparents held their first in-person meeting since 2020.
Jennifer Lantz is the Foster Grandparent program director.
According to the release, for an entire year, no meetings, no children and no contact with the outside world became the norm for Foster Grandparents.
March 2020 changed the Foster Grandparents lives and the program itself in an instance, Lantz said in the release. In previous months, the program staff have mailed out everything including fun games, short stories and even their appreciation awards to foster grandparents, who have had the opportunity to attend Zoom meetings every month. But it is not the same as that in-person interaction.
“The Foster Grandparent Program was excited to host their In-Service meeting at NIACC Center in Charles City and there was enough room to socially distance,” said Lantz in the release. “We wanted to make sure our Grandparents and staff were able to meet safely while learning about changes to our program, scams, blood borne training and even where we go from here as a program.”
The grandparents spent the afternoon discussing the book "Help for Billy," which they have been going through since January. The chapter four discussion was led by Lantz and was about developmental deficits.
Grandparents learned about children who need extra help and why these children act like they do. Whether it is behavioral issues or just needing someone to help with the hard homework, children can flourish in the daycare centers and classrooms with a foster grandparent who cares about them and wants to listen to the child.
The Foster Grandparent Program serves Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd and Mitchell counties. Anyone who is interested in joining the program as a Foster Grandparent, daycare or school should contact Lantz at 641-257-6327.