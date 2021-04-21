Grandparents meet for first time in a year

The Foster Grandparents Program brings senior citizens in the community into local school systems to benefit students, teachers and the seniors themselves.

Osage Community School District has many foster grandparents such as Sheral Tumilson, who was featured in an April 13 article in the Mitchell County Press News.

According to a release from the school district, the program is always looking for more foster grandmas and grandpas.

The office that services Osage is headquartered out of Charles City, where Foster Grandparents held their first in-person meeting since 2020.

Jennifer Lantz is the Foster Grandparent program director.

According to the release, for an entire year, no meetings, no children and no contact with the outside world became the norm for Foster Grandparents.

March 2020 changed the Foster Grandparents lives and the program itself in an instance, Lantz said in the release. In previous months, the program staff have mailed out everything including fun games, short stories and even their appreciation awards to foster grandparents, who have had the opportunity to attend Zoom meetings every month. But it is not the same as that in-person interaction.