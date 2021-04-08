Grandma Sheral goes back to school

“I told the kids when I went back on Tuesday that I had butterflies in my stomach,” she said. “I felt like I was starting all over again.”

Like other second graders, the three homeroom teachers make a schedule for Tumilson.

“It’s whatever the teacher wants me to do,” she said.

That day, it was spelling words using a game of Scrabble, and teaching students to tie their shoes in the age of velcro. Then she listened to second graders read. Other mornings, it is crafts.

“The kids want to hug you, they want to sit with you at lunch,” she said. “There are so many kids that need extra help and love. It is not only reading or spelling or any other subjects – some just need a hug. A lot of them don’t have grandparents. A lot of them are from homes where mom and dad are divorced. It seems like there are more kids that need attention.”

As well, teachers are sometimes overbooked. Like their students, they can use another hand.

Life has changed for children from when Tumilson was raising a family. The divorce rate was lower. Society is not the same.