Grand finale of FCHS theatrical season is April 1-2 at Boman Fine Arts Center

Their big weekend on the Boman Fine Arts Center Auditorium stage arrives on April 1-2 for Forest City High School players in the spring play “Cyrano: A Nose by Any Other Name.”

The play is a modern-day comedic version of Cyrano de Bergerac penned by Edmund Rostand in 1897. The adaptation was written by Jeff McKillip and first performed in 2012. The romantic comedy features a small-town sheriff with a big nose, willing to do anything for a woman he loves, even trying to win her heart for another man with his own shortcomings.

FCHS senior Dan Hovinga portrays that sheriff, Cyrano De’Berge. He wears a nose-extension for the character.

“It’s real easy to breathe through and I sound completely normal,” Hovinga said. “He’s the main character and I’m a senior, so I wanted a big role. There is a lot of reciting poetry and I’m not into poetry in my personal life, but I’m ready. I just commit to the role and imagine I do love poetry and that’s what I do in my spare time.”

FCHS senior Abbie Segerstrom plays Roxanne, a beautiful and educated woman that is the love interest of Cyrano. She too noted that she is not nearly as bent on poetry as her character.

“I feel like Roxanne is more reserved and I’m really more outgoing,” Segerstrom said. “She has a deep knowledge of literature and deep appreciation of poetry. I have to make it appear authentic.”

Segerstrom said she has been acting since the age of 5 years.

“I love the environment,” she said. “Each cast is extraordinarily different, but it always feels like a family. It’s such a good experience that allows you to gain confidence in yourself as well as other individuals that are working with you.”

FCHS junior, Carson Strukel, assumes the role of Chris. He plays a handsome young man that Roxanne begins to grow fond of due to the urging of Cyrano.

“Cyrano’s trying to get her to go for me,” Strukel said. “He wants to see Roxanne happy and is even willing to put his feelings aside for hers. But my character just gets really nervous around girls. He’s a sweet person, who calls out Cyrano and insults his nose in high-stress situations.”

Coming to FCHS from Blue Earth, Minnesota, in 2020, Strukel said he appreciates the opportunity to participate in multiple sports as well drama. He said it’s a big challenge, but FCHS officials and staff help to make it work.

FCHS math and drama instructor Dan Sarasio Meyer is the play director. He has been with the school district for 25 years and has overseen the school’s drama students for 24 years. He worked closely with former drama director Scott Bertelsen when he started.

Sarasio Meyer said the live production is the culmination of eight weeks of preparation. It will close the curtain on this year's FCHS theatrical season.

“I picked this play because it’s light-hearted and comedic,” Sarasio Meyer said. “Everyone needs a little lift right now. One of the biggest challenges is the very active students at Forest City. We’ve really had to work around everyone’s activities. Comedy is always a bit of a challenge because of timing. That’s the last thing we’re really working on for about 10 days until the first performance. The Boman is a really busy place, so we’re just finally getting on stage and starting to get set pieces in place.”

Sarasio Meyer said he knows the performances will be successful because of “great senior leadership."

“We have four seniors in the production and four more in the crew,” he said. “They did performances live last year. They are very experienced in fine arts, especially theatre and drama and have been in most high school musicals and plays.”

He acknowledged crew members working hard behind the scenes to make everything run smoothly, saying the set crew helped build, paint and prepare sets as well as lights and sound and backstage crew members attending to whatever situations arise during performances.

“This has been a great crew rebounding from the challenges last year with COVID,” said Sarasio Meyer as the crew was setting up a makeshift police station set for the first practice in the auditorium on March 23. “It’s been great having the kids come back out and be on stage with all of their (unmasked) facial expressions.”

The two-act play will run about 100 minutes, with a short intermission between acts. After limited seating and masked performances last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sarasio Meyer said everyone involved in the production is eager to perform in front of a full audience. The Boman auditorium seats more than 600 people and tickets will be available at https://bomanfineartscenter.org until the shows are sold out.

Cast

Chris - Carson Strukel; Leo - Braedon Appel; Cori - Brooke Olson; Gina - Kyra Gibbs; Brett - Gage Juhl; Roxanne - Abbie Jo Segerstrom; Monty - Jacob Burkhow; Vic - Jacob White; Cyrano De’Berge - Dan Hovinga; Belle - Victoria Alphs; Stagehand - Melissa Osborn; Concessions Girl - Shayla Alamsya; Mickey - Carter Skjeie; Paul - Cesar Lechuga; Poet 1 - Kaysee Miller; Poet 2 - Bailey Larson; Poet 3 - Molly Miller; and Poet 4 - Devon Snitzer.

Crew

Elsa Anderson, Parker Gayther, Ethan Johnson, Gracie Lackore, Amelia Kobriger, Grace Kobriger, Gracelyn Langfeld, Riley Reed, Parker Sharp, and Autumn Sheldahl.

Directors

Student Director - Karrissa Osborn; Director - Daniel Sarasio Meyer; and Assistants to Directors – Josh Sparrgrove and Annika Andrews.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

